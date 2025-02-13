Actress Kriti Sanon’s no-makeup look goes VIRAL, leaving fans in awe [PHOTOS]

Kriti Sanon was recently spotted outside a salon without makeup. Her photos have gone viral on social media, with fans praising her natural beauty.

Prabhas's heroine Kriti Sanon is one of the top actresses now. She was recently spotted outside a salon. Kriti Sanon posed for the paparazzi. Her natural look is attracting everyone.

Kriti Sanon was caught on camera while exiting a salon in Mumbai. The photos taken on this occasion are going viral on social media.

Here Kriti appeared without much makeup. Yes! Fans have expressed happiness seeing Kriti looking beautiful even without makeup.

Kriti is now dating Kabir Bahia. Kabir is the son of Kuljinder Bahia, a famous businessman from Britain. Recently both were spotted at a private airport in Mumbai.

Kriti Sanon acted with Mahesh Babu in the Telugu movie '1'. Later she went to Bollywood. She also acted as the heroine with Prabhas in the movie 'Adipurush'.

