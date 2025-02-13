Actress Kriti Sanon’s no-makeup look goes VIRAL, leaving fans in awe [PHOTOS]

Kriti Sanon was recently spotted outside a salon without makeup. Her photos have gone viral on social media, with fans praising her natural beauty.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 13, 2025, 12:46 PM IST

Prabhas's heroine Kriti Sanon is one of the top actresses now. She was recently spotted outside a salon. Kriti Sanon posed for the paparazzi. Her natural look is attracting everyone.

budget 2025
article_image2

Kriti Sanon was caught on camera while exiting a salon in Mumbai. The photos taken on this occasion are going viral on social media.

article_image3

Here Kriti appeared without much makeup. Yes! Fans have expressed happiness seeing Kriti looking beautiful even without makeup.

article_image4

Kriti is now dating Kabir Bahia. Kabir is the son of Kuljinder Bahia, a famous businessman from Britain. Recently both were spotted at a private airport in Mumbai.

article_image5

Kriti Sanon acted with Mahesh Babu in the Telugu movie '1'. Later she went to Bollywood. She also acted as the heroine with Prabhas in the movie 'Adipurush'.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BREAKING: Telugu actor Manchu Mohan Babu gets bail in journo assault case ddr

BREAKING: Telugu actor Manchu Mohan Babu gets anticipatory bail in journo assault case

BREAKING: Comedian Samay Raina gets second summons by Maharashtra cyber cell; his lawyer says, he's in US shk

Comedian Samay Raina gets second summons by Maharashtra cyber cell; his lawyer says he's in US

WWE Shocker: Wrestlers Triple H saw zero value in and instantly booted out

WWE Shocker: Wrestlers Triple H saw zero value in and instantly booted out

WWE Smackdown: Three Reasons why Charlotte Flair will choose Tiffany for Wrestlemania match

WWE Smackdown: Three Reasons why Charlotte Flair will choose Tiffany for Wrestlemania match

BREAKING: Samay Raina deletes all videos of India's Got Latent from YouTube ddr

Samay Raina deletes all videos of India's Got Latent from YouTube

Recent Stories

BREAKING: Telugu actor Manchu Mohan Babu gets bail in journo assault case ddr

BREAKING: Telugu actor Manchu Mohan Babu gets anticipatory bail in journo assault case

"No exchange of fire of heavy-calibre weapons": Indian Army says ceasefire along LoC remains intact dmn

"No exchange of fire of heavy-calibre weapons": Indian Army says ceasefire along LoC remains intact

Indian Nutrition: Types of parathas to enhance your mealtime MEG

Indian Nutrition: Types of parathas to enhance your mealtime

Saudi Arabia Launches New Digital Services on Absher for Faster Government Access anr

Saudi Arabia launches new digital services on Absher for faster government access

Seamless traffic flow ensures hassle-free Holy Dip for pilgrims on Magh Purnima

Seamless traffic flow ensures hassle-free Holy Dip for pilgrims on Magh Purnima

Recent Videos

Suspicious Bomb Shell Found in Chandigarh's Kaimbwala Area, Army and Police Investigating

Suspicious Bomb Shell Found in Chandigarh's Kaimbwala Area, Army and Police Investigating

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | Bengaluru Metro: MOST EXPENSIVE in India! Fare Hike Sparks Outrage!

Karnataka Pulse | Bengaluru Metro: MOST EXPENSIVE in India! Fare Hike Sparks Outrage!

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Polar Auroras: Science Behind Northern and Southern Lights

Infographic Hub | Polar Auroras: Science Behind Northern and Southern Lights

Video Icon
Asianet News Rewind | When Ancelotti Before Clash With City Said 'Sometimes You Need to Risk a Bit'

Asianet News Rewind | When Ancelotti Before Clash With City Said 'Sometimes You Need to Risk a Bit'

Video Icon
JP Nadda Prays at Guru Ravidas Temple for Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025 | Asianet Newsable

JP Nadda Prays at Guru Ravidas Temple for Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025 | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon