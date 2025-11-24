Read the untold story of Sholay's casting! Learn why Dharmendra almost refused the role of Veeru for Gabbar and how Ramesh Sippy convinced him. Uncover facts about the cast's salaries.

Long before Sholay became one of the most iconic films in Indian cinema, there were significant changes in the cast and characters that eventually made it what it is today. One intriguing detail involves Dharmendra, whose journey to playing the beloved character of Veeru in Sholay is one of the more interesting stories tied to the film.

Sholay's Casting Secrets

Dharmendra was well-known for his ability to infuse warmth and energy into every role he played, from the gentle Pyaare Mohan in Chupke Chupke to the spirited Veeru in Sholay.

However, when he first read the script for Sholay, he wasn't eager to play the character of Veeru. Instead, he was more drawn to the roles of Thakur or even the villain, Gabbar Singh.

In an interview, director Ramesh Sippy shared that Dharmendra had questioned him about what Veeru and Jai would actually do in a story that was primarily focused on Thakur’s struggle against Gabbar.

Sippy, known for his clever sense of humour, replied with a joke suggesting that Dharmendra could take on Thakur or Gabbar, but he would miss the chance to work with Hema Malini. The light-hearted comment convinced Dharmendra to choose Veeru. In the end, Sanjeev Kumar portrayed Thakur Baldev Singh, and Amjad Khan gave a standout performance as Gabbar Singh.

Dharmendra's Role and Salary

In terms of payment, Dharmendra was the highest-paid actor in the cast.

Reports suggest that he earned around ₹1.5 lakh for the film, more than any other actor on set. Sanjeev Kumar, who played the dignified and determined Thakur, received ₹1.25 lakh, while Amitabh Bachchan, who was still rising in popularity, was paid ₹1 lakh for the role of Jai. Amjad Khan, whose portrayal of Gabbar would later be considered legendary, was paid ₹50,000.

Among the female leads, Hema Malini was paid ₹75,000, while Jaya Bachchan received the lowest fee among the main cast at ₹35,000.

Despite the differences in payment, each actor played a vital role in making the film a lasting success.

There is also a lesser-known fact that Dharmendra personally recommended Amitabh Bachchan for the role of Jai.

Years later, on Aap Ki Adaalat, Dharmendra mentioned that the role had initially been considered for Shatrughan Sinha. When Sinha found out, he jokingly asked why Dharmendra had "given away" his role.

Even today, decades after the film's release, Sholay continues to be a landmark in Indian cinema, and the stories behind its casting are just as captivating as the film itself.