He was always in the news for his personal life. He had 2 marriages in his life, which caused him a lot of trouble. His first wife is Prakash Kaur and the second is Hema Malini.
About Dharmendra
Dharmendra was one of Bollywood's superstars. He gave one great film after another. Besides films, Dharmendra was always in the headlines for his personal life. He married Hema Malini even after having a wife and kids.
At what age did Dharmendra get married
Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1954. At the time of the wedding, Dharmendra was just 19. After getting married, he entered the world of acting. He also became a father to 4 children.
Dharmendra wanted to marry Hema Malini
While filming with Hema Malini, Dharmendra fell for the Dream Girl. He was ready to divorce Prakash Kaur to marry Hema, but his first wife refused to grant a divorce.
Dharmendra-Hema Malini's wedding
Hema Malini and Dharmendra dated and then married in May 1980, against their family's wishes. It's said that Dharmendra converted to Islam to marry Hema.
Prakash Kaur's only interview
In her only interview with Stardust, Prakash Kaur talked about Hema and Dharmendra's marriage. She said, 'He is the first love and the last man in my life. He is the father of my children. I love and respect him a lot.'
Prakash Kaur met Hema Malini before the wedding
In her biopic, Hema Malini: The Dream Girl, Hema revealed she met Prakash Kaur at public events before her marriage. After marrying Dharmendra, she never met her again.
