Umair Sandhu, a self-proclaimed critic, praised the film Tere Ishk Mein on Twitter. According to him, Tere Ishk Mein is the finest romantic love story, full of goosebumps. Umair also praised Tere Ishk Mein's finale, calling it the film's spirit, and awarded it a 4 star rating.

The tweet stated, "The Best Emotional Romantic Love Story of 2025." Goosebumps moments and BGM! The movie's climax is its soul. #Dhanush and #KritiSanon performed career-best performances. They both deserve awards for their crazy journey! "Go for it".

Meanwhile, in a story in the Times of India, Kriti discussed the strong climax, saying, "There are a lot of extremely intense parts, the pre-climax and the climax, which are quite long. That was really tiring, and we shot it for approximately 5-6 days. Both physically and emotionally, those sequences were tremendously exhausting."