- Home
- Entertainment
- Tere Ishk Mein REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Dhanush, Kriti Sanon's Romance-Drama Worth Your Time? Read FIRST Reaction
Tere Ishk Mein REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Dhanush, Kriti Sanon's Romance-Drama Worth Your Time? Read FIRST Reaction
Tere Ishk Mein Early Review: Tere Ishk Mein is helmed by Anand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. Marking Kriti's first release of the year, Tere Ishk Mein has managed to create a lot of buzz in the town.
Tere Ishk Mein Review
Kriti Sanon and her fans have a lot to be happy about right now. After all, the diva, who last appeared in the 2024 film Do Patti, is back with the first release of the year. We are discussing Tere Ishk Mein, which is a romantic drama.
Tere Ishk Mein Review
Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush, is directed by Anand L Rai and produced by Aanand L. Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar. Tere Ishk Mein, Kriti's first release of the year, has generated quite a stir around town.
Tere Ishk Mein Review
Interestingly, Tere Ishk Mein marks Kriti's debut collaboration with Dhanush, and their new chemistry has sparked significant interest. The film is described as a spiritual successor to Dhanush's 2013 blockbuster Raanjhanaa.
Tere Ishk Mein Review
Tere Ishk Mein is billed as one of the year's most anticipated movies, and everything about the film, from the trailer to the music, has fuelled interest for this love drama. And since Tere Ishk Mein is slated to launch on November 28, we've gotten our hands on the early evaluation of the film
Tere Ishk Mein Early Review.
Umair Sandhu, a self-proclaimed critic, praised the film Tere Ishk Mein on Twitter. According to him, Tere Ishk Mein is the finest romantic love story, full of goosebumps. Umair also praised Tere Ishk Mein's finale, calling it the film's spirit, and awarded it a 4 star rating.
The tweet stated, "The Best Emotional Romantic Love Story of 2025." Goosebumps moments and BGM! The movie's climax is its soul. #Dhanush and #KritiSanon performed career-best performances. They both deserve awards for their crazy journey! "Go for it".
First Review #TereIshkMein :
Best Emotional Romantic Love Story of 2025. Goosebumps moments & BGM ! Climax is the Soul of the movie. #Dhanush & #KritiSanon gave Career Best performances. They both deserve Awards for this Crazy ride ! Go for it !
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/U27pqcxBJG
— Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) November 23, 2025
Meanwhile, in a story in the Times of India, Kriti discussed the strong climax, saying, "There are a lot of extremely intense parts, the pre-climax and the climax, which are quite long. That was really tiring, and we shot it for approximately 5-6 days. Both physically and emotionally, those sequences were tremendously exhausting."
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official App for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.