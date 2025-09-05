- Home
Kothalavadi Budget, OTT Release and More: Must-Know Details of Pushpa Arunkumar’s Debut Production Movie
Kothalavadi, Pushpa Arunkumar’s debut production, starring Pruthvi Ambaar and Kavya Shaiva, explores a famine-hit village and illegal sand mining. Streaming from Sept 5 on Amazon Prime in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam.
Kothalavadi: Real Budget and Box Office Performance
The film "Kothalavadi," directed by Sriraj and produced by Pushpa Arunkumar, is reported to have been made on a budget of approximately ₹5 crore . This budget is considered modest for a Kannada film, especially one that features a rural setting and a narrative centered around illegal sand mining in a drought-stricken village.
OTT Streaming Details
Released last month, it received positive reviews from both critics and audiences for its storytelling and performances. The film will be streaming from September 5th on Amazon Prime, available in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam. The Kannada version premieres on September 5th, followed by the other languages.
Story And Setting
The film is named after Kothalavadi, a village in Chamarajanagar. It is set in a village gripped by famine, where hope fades with each passing day due to the lack of rain. Amidst this crisis, a scrap dealer exploits the villagers' desperation, drawing them into the murky world of illegal sand mining. This premise sets the tone for a gripping drama that explores survival, morality, and the human spirit.
Cast And Crew
The film stars Pruthvi Ambaar and Kavya Shaiva in the lead roles and features a talented ensemble cast including Gopal Deshpande, Rajesh Nataranga, Raghu Ramanakoppa, and Manasi Sudhir, with Rajesh Nataranga playing a significant role. Raghu Niduvalli has penned the dialogues, while Karthik S handles cinematography. Editing is by Ramusetti Pawan, with music composed by Vikas Vasishta and background score by Abhinandan Kashyap.
Production And Distribution
Pushpa Arunkumar, making her debut as a producer, has now decided to venture into film distribution as well. She expressed her enthusiasm for the project and emphasised the film's unique story and village setting.