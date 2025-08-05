Raj B Shetty addresses “Shetty Gang” criticism in Kannada cinema, emphasizing pure collaboration with Rakshit and Rishab Shetty. He shares how Su From So’s success reflects their passion for cinema, not favoritism or rivalry.

Bengaluru: Actor and filmmaker Raj B Shetty has addressed longstanding allegations of favouritism toward fellow Mangaloreans in the Kannada film industry, often dubbed the “Shetty Gang” or “Shetty Mafia”. In a candid statement, Raj clarified his close ties with fellow actors and filmmakers like Rakshit Shetty, Rishab Shetty, and Pramod Shetty, emphasising that their bond stems from a shared passion for cinema, not regional loyalty.

Rakshit Shetty Offered to Present 'Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana'

“After working on the script for Charlie and partially contributing to Kantara, I completed Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana during the lockdown,” Raj B Shetty said.

“I showed it to Rakshit Shetty. The very next day, he called me and asked, ‘Can I present this film?’ I was relieved. I told him, ‘If you're taking responsibility, that's good," he added.

A Deep Bond Beyond Cinema

“Even though our relationship began through cinema, I now consider it a deep friendship,” Raj explained.

“The directors in our team are all honest. They absolutely love cinema. There’s no competition. No talk of who’s first or second. We just want to tell meaningful stories.”

Rakshit Shetty messaged me today saying, ‘I saw the film. I'm hearing good things about it. Congratulations.’ These kinds of pure relationships are rare in the film industry,” he said.

“We are each other’s audience. We share ideas and feedback without ego.”

"Shetty Gang" Label Criticized

“Before I even entered the industry, I was a fan of Rakshit Shetty. This is a rare relationship. In Karnataka, some people call this the ‘Shetty Gang’ or ‘Shetty Mafia’. But I say – form your own gang! Who told you to roam alone? . If you want fame and success without collaboration, that’s not our fault,” Raj stated unapologetically.

‘Su From So’ Brings Smiles to Sandalwood

After months of lull, Su From So has sparked renewed interest in Kannada cinema. The film is enjoying housefull shows across Karnataka and is also receiving a positive response in Kerala. The film’s success has brought joy to the team, uplifted the Kannada film industry, and delighted audiences.