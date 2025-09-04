Image Credit : Su From So

Some media outlets speculated that the film was made for just ₹1.5 crore.

Raj B Shetty, who also serves as one of the producers, clarified, “Our budget is far from 1.5 crore. We shot over 50 days with nearly 30 professional theatre actors. Even Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana was made at ₹1.8 crore. This film required much more.”