- Home
- Entertainment
- Su From So Real Budget, OTT release and More: Must-Know Details of Raj B Shetty's Movie
Su From So Real Budget, OTT release and More: Must-Know Details of Raj B Shetty's Movie
Raj B Shetty’s Su From So, a Kannada supernatural dramedy, is a box office hit. Made on a 4.5 crore budget, it has been dubbed in Malayalam and Telugu and will stream on Jio Hotstar, delighting fans digitally across platforms.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Su From So: Real Budget And Box Office Success
Raj B Shetty’s latest production, Su From So, made under Lighter Buddha Films and directed by JP Thuminad, continues its dream run at the box office. This Kannada supernatural dramedy blends folk beliefs with quirky emotional storytelling, captivating audiences across states.
Production Budget And Clarifications
Some media outlets speculated that the film was made for just ₹1.5 crore.
Raj B Shetty, who also serves as one of the producers, clarified, “Our budget is far from 1.5 crore. We shot over 50 days with nearly 30 professional theatre actors. Even Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana was made at ₹1.8 crore. This film required much more.”
Total Cost And Earnings
The production budget of Su From So was ₹4.5 crore, with an additional ₹1 crore spent on promotions and other expenses, bringing the total cost to around ₹5.5 crore. Within the first ten days, the film earned ₹34 crore in Karnataka and ₹5 crore overseas. On its 13th day, the film is headed toward a ₹60 crore gross.
OTT Streaming Details
Su From So has been dubbed into Malayalam and Telugu.The film will be available for streaming on Jio Hotstar starting September 5, 2025, allowing fans to enjoy it digitally across platforms.
Storyline And Plot
Su From So follows Ashoka, a carefree youngster whose harmless infatuation sparks rumours that he is possessed by a ghost named Sulochana. This triggers a cascade of bizarre, comedic, and supernatural events that upend the village of Marlur, combining coastal mysticism with humor and emotion.
Ensemble Cast And Crew
The film features director JP Thuminad in a leading role alongside Shaneel Gautham, Prakash Thuminad, Deepak Rai Panaje, Sandhya Arakere, Mime Ramdas, and Pushparaj Bolar. Cinematography is by Chandrasekaran, music by Sumedh K, and the background score is composed by Sandeep Thulasidas.