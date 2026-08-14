Vishwanath And Sons has arrived in theatres, and early viewers have started sharing their reactions on X. Here’s what audiences are saying about Suriya’s latest release.

Whenever a much-awaited film reaches theatres, social media quickly becomes a space for first reactions. Vishwanath And Sons is no different, with moviegoers taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their initial thoughts after watching the early shows.

The online response is still developing, and the reactions appear to offer different perspectives on the film. While some viewers have highlighted elements they enjoyed, others have raised questions about the overall execution.

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However, it is worth remembering that these are individual audience opinions. The first-day posts on social media cannot be treated as a final verdict on the film. The response could change considerably as more viewers watch the movie over the opening day and weekend.

Vishwanath And Sons Story

The film revolves around Sanjay Vishwanath, an internationally recognised shooter whose life has been shaped by his ambition and dedication to the sport. As he gets older, however, family responsibilities begin to challenge the life he has carefully built around his career.

An unexpected romantic relationship also brings a new emotional dimension to his journey, creating a conflict between personal relationships, responsibilities and professional ambitions.

Vishwanath And Sons Cast And Crew

Suriya leads the film as Sanjay Vishwanath, with Mamitha Baiju also featuring in a key role. Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon are part of the supporting cast.

Written and directed by Venky Atluri, the film is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, with Srikara Studios presenting the project.

For now, Vishwanath And Sons has an early and evolving social-media response, and the true audience verdict should become clearer over the weekend.