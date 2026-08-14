Vismaya Mohanlal's big-screen debut, 'Thudakkam', is going strong at the box office. The film has now entered its second week and has already raked in over ₹32.53 crore worldwide.

Vismaya Mohanlal’s much-awaited debut film, ‘Thudakkam’, is continuing its successful run in theatres. The movie, directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the Aashirvad Cinemas banner. After Jude's last blockbuster '2018', all eyes in the industry were on this project.

The film has received a U/A 16+ certificate and has a runtime of 2 hours and 19 minutes. From its very first day, 'Thudakkam' got a great response from the audience. As it enters its second week, the film has already earned a solid ₹32.53 crore at the global box office.

Another interesting fact is that producer Antony Perumbavoor’s son, Ashish Jo Antony, also plays a key role in the movie. The film's shooting began on November 17 in Kuttikkanam, following an official launch event in Kochi on October 30. At the launch, director Jude Anthany Joseph had described it as a “small family film.” However, audiences are saying that the movie has many more surprises and is much more than just a simple family story.

The film's crew includes Dr. Emil Antony and Dr. Anisha Antony as Executive Producers. The screenplay was written by Lineesh Nellikkal, Akhil Krishna, and Jude Anthany Joseph himself. Other key members are Jakes Bejoy for music, Jomon T. John for cinematography, and Chaman Chakko for editing. The production design is by Santhosh Raman, makeup by Jithesh Poyya, and costume design by Arun Manohar. The team also includes Cylax Abraham as Chief Associate Director, Manoharan K Payyannur as Finance Controller, Vinod Shekhar and Sreekuttan as Production Executives, and Biju Thomas as the Production Controller.