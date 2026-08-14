YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav is set to star alongside Riteish Deshmukh, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav in the upcoming comedy sequel, Malamal Weekly 2. The film, directed by Amit Joshi, is expected to begin production by November 2026 and release in 2027.

Elvish Yadav, the YouTube sensation and reality TV star, will make his big Bollywood debut. He joins veteran actors Riteish Deshmukh and Paresh Rawal in the upcoming comedy sequel, Malamal Weekly 2. The highly anticipated film should begin production by November 2026. Yadav brings his massive digital following to the big screen.

This entry into a high-profile production like Malamal Weekly 2 shows the growing crossover appeal between digital creators and traditional film industries. Yadav shot to widespread recognition after winning Bigg Boss OTT 2 in 2023.

Who is Elvish Yadav?

September 14, 1997, that's when Siddharth Yadav was born in Haryana. He launched his YouTube channel in April 2016. The Social Factory, as he first called it, quickly blew up, known for relatable comedy sketches, short films, and social commentary. By 2024, his main YouTube channel had over 15.5 million subscribers. He later expanded his digital presence with Elvish Yadav Vlogs, focusing on lifestyle content, and Elvish Yadav Gaming.

His profile exploded after he became the first wildcard contestant to win Bigg Boss OTT 2 in 2023. Yadav isn't just a content creator. He also ventured into entrepreneurship with Systumm Clothing, his own apparel brand. He established the Elvish Yadav Foundation, an NGO dedicated to supporting underprivileged children. These diverse ventures show his ambition, now extending to the silver screen with Malamal Weekly 2.

Malamal Weekly 2: Cast and Storyline

Amit Joshi, who co-directed Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, now directs Malamal Weekly 2. It's the sequel to Priyadarshan's 2006 hit comedy, Malamal Weekly. The original film, a cult classic, celebrated its unique blend of rural satire and situational humor. Its title, Malamal Weekly, perfectly captured its core premise.

"I'm excited to learn from my esteemed co-actors," Elvish Yadav expressed. He wants to contribute to the legacy of Malamal Weekly 2. The film's casting strategy carefully bridges the old and the new. Original stars Riteish Deshmukh, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav join Elvish in the principal cast — their comedic timing was integral to the first film's success. New additions to the ensemble include Parineeti Chopra, Raveena Tandon, and Shilpa Shirodkar, reportedly part of the female lead cast.

Production and Release Date

2026, November - that's when Malamal Weekly 2 plans to start production. They are still fine-tuning the script.