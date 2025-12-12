- Home
Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Star Cast Salary: The sequel to Kapil Sharma's 2015 film 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon' is set to release on December 12. The stars have received a hefty sum for it. So, let's find out who got what.
Kapil Sharma
Comedian Kapil Sharma was seen in the lead role in the film 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2'. He has received 2-3 crore rupees for this.
Manjot Singh
Manjot Singh will also be seen in a fun role in the film 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2'. He has received 50 to 70 lakh rupees for this.
Parul Gulati
Parul Gulati has received a salary of about 40 to 60 lakh rupees for the film 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2'.
Tridha Choudhury
Tridha Choudhury will also be seen in this Kapil Sharma film. Tridha Choudhury has been paid a fee of about 40 to 60 lakh rupees.
Warina Hussain
Warina Hussain has been seen in an important role in the film 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2'. She has received 20 to 35 lakh rupees for this.
Ayesha Khan
Popular actress Ayesha Khan has received 15 to 30 lakh rupees for working in the film 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2'.
