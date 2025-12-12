Rajinikanth’s filmography is a treasure trove of iconic moments, powerful performances, and unforgettable characters. These top 10 movies capture the true essence of his superstardom and showcase why he continues to rule millions of hearts.

From bus conductor to one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema, Rajinikanth has an extremely legendary journey. His films have inspired whole generations, and he continues to receive accolades from various sources for his effortless charisma, powerful screen presence, and unforgettable style. If you are trying to relive his magic or intending to step into his filmography for the very first time, here is a list of 10 must-watch Rajinikanth films and where to stream them today.

Top 10 Rajinikanth Movies to Watch

1. Baasha (1995)

Defining years in Rajinikanth's biography have his gains in Baasha where he represents a humble auto driver with an intriguing background. Loaded with popular dialogues of a gripping back story, it is a mass classic when it comes to Rajinikanth. Watch on: Sun NXT

2. Enthiran / Robot (2010)

The futuristic sci-fi blockbuster is Rajinikanth's showcase of great talent as he plays both roles of a gifted scientist and that of a robot. Not bad for a visual feast even today. Watch on: Sun NXT

3. Sivaji: The Boss (2007)

Stylish, energetic entertainer, Sivaji is about a software engineer confronting corruption. Rajinikanth's swag and comic timing make it an unforgettable experience. Watch on: Amazon Prime Video/Netflix (region-dependent)

4. Muthu (1995)

Classic music and feel-good stories packaged into one timeless entertainer. Muthu has got that Rajinikanth magic along with the emotional appearance to it. Watch on: Netflix/Sun NXT

5. Kabali (2016)

Rajinikanth puts up a powerful performance, subdued but impressive, of an aging gangster seeking justice and answers. The intense tone of the film stands out in his recent works. Watch on: Netflix

6. Kaala (2018)

Kaala brings action with a very strong social message set in the very vibrant heart of Dharavi. Rajinikanth plays a role of a saviour for his people and shines. Watch on: Amazon Prime Video / Disney+ Hotstar

7. Jailer (2023)

A super blockbuster that is so superbly packed, Jailer follows with a very compelling story of revenge, where Rajinikanth acts as a retired officer called back into action. It's sharp and high on thrills. Watch on: Amazon Prime Video

8. Chandramukhi (2005)

Chandramukhi is one of the most loved horror-comedies in India, where suspense mixed with humor gives a lot of space for Rajinikanth to show his comic timing. Watch on: Sun NXT

9. Annaatthe (2021)

While Annaatthe can be termed a family drama, the depth contains brother-sister emotions, action, and loyalty. It promises festive quality entertainment all through. Watch on: Netflix, JioCinema

10. Darbar (2020)

Darbar portrays Rajinikanth playing a fierce cop with a personal vendetta. What keeps it alive throughout are fast-paced actions spiced with his strong screen presence. Watch on: Disney+ Hotstar