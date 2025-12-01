Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat called Dharmendra's passing an 'irreparable loss' for cinema and the BJP. He was attending a prayer meet hosted by Hema Malini in Delhi, which saw tributes from many prominent political figures.

Shekhawat recalls Dharmendra's kindness and political journey

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat remembered late actor Dharmendra as a kind-hearted personality whose contributions to cinema and politics left a lasting legacy. He said the veteran actor's passing is an "irreparable loss" for the film industry, his family, and the BJP, recalling how Dharmendra carried the same humility in public life that made him a beloved icon on screen.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Actor and Politician Hema Malini on Thursday hosted a prayer meet for her late husband, Dharmendra, in Delhi, attended by prominent dignitaries and politicians, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to BJP MP Anurag Thakur, Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was also among the attendees. He said that the late actor's journey extended beyond films. While speaking to the media, he said, "Prakhyat cine abhineta hone ke saath-saath, swargiya Shri Dharmendra ji Rajasthan ke Bikaner se BJP ke sansad bhi chune gaye the. Us kaal mein jab mera unse sampark hua, tab maine paya ki ve bahut hi behtareen dil rakhne wale insaan the. Unke jaane se cinema jagat, unke parivaar aur Bharatiya Janata Party parivar ko apurniye kshati hui hai." (Along with being a celebrated film actor, the late Shri Dharmendra was also elected as a BJP Member of Parliament from Bikaner in Rajasthan. During the period when I interacted with him, I found him to be a person with an exceptionally kind heart. His passing has caused an irreparable loss to the world of cinema, to his family, and to the Bharatiya Janata Party family)

Politicians across party lines pay tribute

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said, "Dharmendra Ji was a Lok Sabha MP from Bikaner. Today, I am the MP from Bikaner, so our memories are even more closely connected, and my pain is greater too... We should draw inspiration from his life... His passing has caused us great pain..."

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja also paid tribute to the late actor, saying, "His passing has caused immense grief. He was someone from Punjab who made a name for himself worldwide..."

Former Haryana Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said, "Dharmendra ji was an MP with me, and he was a very good-natured, sociable person and a very good friend. He was a social worker too... He never forgot the village..."

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal also remembered the veteran actor, saying, "... The way he made a place in people's hearts through his art and acting over the past 60 years, it is certainly an irreplaceable loss. I pray to God to grant him a place at His feet..."

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu shared, "...Ludhiana, the entire country and the world, was connected to him....", he noted that "Dharmendra ji aman shanti ke bhi prateek the"

An Enduring Legacy in Cinema

Dharmendra, one of Indian cinema's most beloved and versatile actors, passed away on November 24. His decades-long career left an unmatched imprint with classics like 'Sholay', 'Chupke Chupke', 'Anupama', and 'Ayee Milan Ki Bela'. His charm, humility, and enduring presence continue to inspire generations of artistes and fans. (ANI)