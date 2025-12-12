- Home
- Entertainment
- Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna's Movie Enters 200 Crore Club
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna's Movie Enters 200 Crore Club
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranveer Singh's high-octane spy thriller Dhurandhar continues its explosive earnings. The most surprising thing is that the movie's earnings haven't been affected on working days
Dhurandhar Craze
Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, has become a massive box office tsunami. From fans to critics and Bollywood celebs, everyone is amazed by the film's scale, story, and powerful performances.
Release
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar was released on December 5, 2025. Although there wasn't much buzz before its release, it surprised the industry with its impressive opening day earnings.
1st Week
Dhurandhar has finished its first week with great word-of-mouth and rising collections. The film's earnings are growing steadily, making 27-28 crores on 4 of the last 7 days.
Star Cast
Featuring a star cast like Ranveer Singh and Akshay Khanna, this film has surpassed all expectations. Its Arabic-flavored song has gone viral, with tons of reels being made on it.
Earnings
According to Sacnilk, after a ₹28 crore opening, the film saw a huge weekend jump. Dhurandhar's earnings stayed strong on weekdays, consistently pulling in over ₹20 crore.
Performance
Dhurandhar touched the ₹27 crore mark on Thursday, December 11, and this isn't the final result. This means the film is set for another explosive performance over the weekend.
Dhurandhar's Day By Day Earnings
Dhurandhar's Day by Day earnings so far-
Day 1 [1st Friday]- ₹ 28 Cr
Day 2 [1st Saturday] ₹ 32 Cr
Day 3 [1st Sunday] ₹ 43 Cr
Day 4 [1st Monday] ₹ 23.25 Cr
Day 5 [1st Tuesday] ₹ 27 Cr
Day 6 [1st Wednesday] ₹ 27 Cr
Day 7 [1st Thursday] ₹ 27 Cr * early estimates -
Total earnings- ₹ 207.25 Cr -
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.