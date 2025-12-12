Image Credit : X / Sun pictures

A major portion of Rajinikanth’s wealth comes from massive film fees. For large-scale pan-India films, his remuneration can reportedly reach high double-digit or even triple-digit crores, making him one of the highest-paid actors in Asia. Beyond films, he earns from brand endorsements, public appearances, and returns from real-estate holdings. Reports also highlight income from assets like a marriage hall and other private ventures.