Randy Orton’s name has been synonymous with Cena’s career for nearly two decades. Their feud was reignited earlier this year when Orton challenged Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash 2025, though he came up short. Fans expected The Viper to be part of Cena’s farewell, but he was reportedly in Saudi Arabia promoting Royal Rumble 2026. His absence left a void in what could have been a fitting send‑off.