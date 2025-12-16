5 Major John Cena Rivals Who Didn’t Appear At His Retirement Match, Sparking Fan Outrage
John Cena’s retirement match lacked appearances from five of his greatest rivals, leaving fans surprised.
Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns and John Cena have clashed multiple times over the years, with their rivalry surprisingly one‑sided. Cena has never defeated Reigns in a singles contest, making their battles memorable for fans. Despite being featured in a tribute video, Reigns was not present at the event. His absence was notable given his status as one of Cena’s most significant opponents.
Randy Orton
Randy Orton’s name has been synonymous with Cena’s career for nearly two decades. Their feud was reignited earlier this year when Orton challenged Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash 2025, though he came up short. Fans expected The Viper to be part of Cena’s farewell, but he was reportedly in Saudi Arabia promoting Royal Rumble 2026. His absence left a void in what could have been a fitting send‑off.
Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar has long been one of Cena’s toughest adversaries. The Beast Incarnate continued his dominance this year, squashing Cena at Wrestlepalooza. Like Reigns, Lesnar appeared in a tribute video but did not attend the retirement match. Given the intensity of their rivalry, his absence was a disappointment for fans who hoped to see one last confrontation between the two.
Edge
When Cena announced his year‑long farewell tour, many fans hoped for a final showdown with Edge. The Rated R Superstar is considered one of Cena’s most iconic rivals, with their battles remembered as some of WWE’s greatest. However, Edge’s commitments with AEW prevented him from participating. Not only was he absent from Cena’s farewell tour, but he also missed the retirement match entirely, leaving fans with unfulfilled expectations.
The Rock
The Rock and John Cena shared one of WWE’s most personal rivalries, culminating in back‑to‑back WrestleMania main events. The Final Boss also played a pivotal role in Cena’s shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber: Toronto. Fans anticipated The Rock’s presence at the retirement match, but he did not appear. Instead, he sent a heartfelt message to Cena on social media. While appreciated, it did not carry the same impact as an in‑person appearance.
