Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is expected to perform well at the box office on its first day. Here are the first-day box office collection and occupancy for Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2
Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2
Comedian show host Kapil Sharma and Tridha Choudhury's movie 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2' was released in theaters on Friday, December 12. The film fizzled out against Dhurandhar.
About Movie
Star Cast
'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2' is the sequel to Kapil Sharma's original 2015 hit comedy, where a man marries four girls. Tridha Choudhury is in the lead role this time.
Day 1 Box Office Collection
The first-day occupancy for 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2' was 15-20%, with special shows having 25% of seats filled.
Competing With Dhurandhar
The movie is expected to get support from Kapil's fanbase in North India. But it's hard to say if it will earn much in the South and East. It's competing with Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar'.
