Kapil Sharma returns to cinema with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, a comedy packed with confusion, fun twists, and family-friendly humour, bringing back the charm of the original with fresh chaos.

Kapil Sharma returns to the big screen with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, the sequel to his 2015 hit comedy. While the first part was directed by Abbas, Mustan, this installment is helmed by Anukalp Goswami, known for his crisp comedic style. The film stars Kapil alongside Heera Varina, Tridha Choudhury, Parul Gulati, Ayesha Khan, and Manjot Singh, promising a mix of humour, drama, and family-friendly fun.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Story: Same Theme, New Twists

The story follows Mohan Sharma (Kapil Sharma), a restaurant owner in Bhopal who lives with his parents, Mamta (Supriya Shukla) and BK Sharma (Akhilendra Mishra). Mohan wants to marry his girlfriend Saniya (Heera Varina), but her father Mirza (Vipin Sharma) strongly opposes the relationship. To win his approval, Mohan converts to Islam and becomes “Mahmood,” impressing Mirza enough to agree to the marriage.

But things spiral out of control when Mohan unexpectedly finds himself married to three different women—Ruhi (Ayesha Khan), Meera (Tridha Choudhury), and Jenny (Parul Gulati). Meanwhile, Saniya suddenly disappears, adding suspense to the chaotic narrative. The entry of Inspector David D’Costa (Sushant Singh), who is hunting for a man with multiple marriages, complicates Mohan’s life even further. How Mohan ends up in this position and what happened to Saniya forms the crux of the film.

Direction: Anukalp Goswami Impresses

Anukalp Goswami’s direction is clean, engaging, and perfect for family viewing. His experience with The Kapil Sharma Show reflects in the film’s playful dialogues and comic timing. Even jokes involving religion are handled sensitively, ensuring no sentiments are hurt. The story’s confusion and chaos could have easily become messy, but Anukalp maintains clarity and humour throughout. There’s hardly a dull moment between the opening frame and the climax.

Performances: Kapil Steals the Spotlight

Kapil Sharma carries the film with effortless charm, outstanding comic timing, and a surprisingly strong emotional performance. Tridha Choudhury is the best among the female leads, delivering a polished and expressive performance. Ayesha Khan looks stunning and performs well, while Parul Gulati makes an impact despite limited screen time. Heera Varina’s performance is the weakest, lacking expression and conviction. Manjot Singh shines as Habbi, Mohan’s loyal friend. Supriya Pathak, Akhilendra Mishra, Vipin Sharma, and the late Govardhan Asrani add solid support.

Verdict: Light, Fun & Full of Laughter

If you’re looking for a clean family entertainer filled with humour, this film is worth a watch. Don’t expect logic—just pure fun. From our side, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 gets 3.5 out of 5 stars.