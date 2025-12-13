Harmanpreet Kaur Vs PV Sindhu: Check Net Worth; Who is The Wealthier Athlete
Harmanpreet Kaur vs PV Sindhu: Team India's star cricketer and captain Harmanpreet Kaur and badminton player PV Sindhu are both famous worldwide. Both have made their mark on the sports field. Harman and Sindhu are also very popular off the field
Harmanpreet Kaur
Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has made the country proud in world cricket. Her performance in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is has been simply amazing.
PV Sindhu
And badminton player PV Sindhu is just as impressive. Sindhu has made her mark globally. She has fans in every corner of the country and the world, bringing glory to the nation.
Harmanpreet's Beauty
Besides her powerful captaincy and batting on the field, Harmanpreet Kaur is also known for her beauty. Her looks, style, and smile have won over millions of fans worldwide.
Sindhu is no less
When it comes to style, badminton star PV Sindhu also has a huge following. Fans adore her skills and on-court presence. Her fashion sense is often compared to that of movie stars.
Harmanpreet Kaur's Net Worth
According to reports, Harmanpreet Kaur has a net worth of ₹25 crore. Her main income comes from her BCCI contract, WPL salary (₹1.8 Cr from MI), and many brand endorsements.
PV Sindhu's Net Worth
Meanwhile, PV Sindhu's total net worth is reportedly ₹60 crore ($7.1 million). Her main sources of income are brand endorsements, sports, and real estate. She also owns luxury cars.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.