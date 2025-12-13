- Home
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 8: This film has crossed 200 crores at the domestic box office. It has also earned more than 300 crores worldwide. So, let's find out how much it has collected in 8 days
Dhurandhar
Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna's film 'Dhurandhar' was released in theaters on December 5. The film has been creating a storm at the box office since its release.
Box Office Collection
'Dhurandhar' did a business of ₹28 crore on the first day, ₹32 crore on the second, ₹43 crore on the third, ₹23.25 crore on the fourth, ₹27 crore on the fifth, ₹27 crore on the sixth, and ₹29.40 crore on the seventh day.
8th Day
However, a drop was seen in the film's earnings on the eighth day. It collected ₹19.77 crore. In eight days, the film has collected a total of ₹227.02 crore.
7th Day
Additionally, talking about the worldwide collection, the film has collected over ₹300 crore globally in 7 days.
Star Cast
Let us tell you, 'Dhurandhar' is based on true events. Ranveer Singh plays an undercover spy. Along with him, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Saumya Tandon, Sara Arjun, and R. Madhavan are in lead roles.
