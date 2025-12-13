- Home
- Entertainment
- Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection day 1: Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer makes huge splash, shakes BO
Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection day 1: Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer makes huge splash, shakes BO
South star Nandamuri Balakrishna's film Akhanda 2 was released in theaters on Friday. The film is packed with explosive action-thrills, but despite this, it didn't get great reviews. Meanwhile, the first day's collection figures have come out
Nandamuri Balakrishna film Akhanda 2
Nandamuri Balakrishna's film Akhanda 2 was released on Friday. However, its Telugu version was released on Thursday itself and received a good response. The movie was released in other languages like Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam on Friday.
Akhanda 2 film collection
Talking about Akhanda 2's collection, the Telugu version released on Thursday did a business of 7.8 crores. It's being said that the Telugu version of the movie also got a fantastic response.
Akhanda 2 film earnings
The film Akhanda 2, released in theaters on Friday, received an excellent response. The film smashed the box office on its very first day. According to sacnilk.com, the movie opened its account with 22 crores on the opening day.
Akhanda 2 film total earnings
Nandamuri Balakrishna's film Akhanda 2 made a strong impact on its first day. The movie did a business of 30 crores at the Indian box office. Trade analysts believe that the movie is expected to get a good response over the weekend.
About the film Akhanda 2
The film Akhanda 2: Thandavam is a fantasy action-drama film, directed by Boyapati Srinu. It is produced under the banners of 14 Reels Plus and IVY Entertainment. Its producers are Ram Achanta, Gopi Achanta, and Ishan Saksena.
Akhanda 2 film star cast
Talking about the star cast of Akhanda 2, it features Nandamuri Balakrishna along with Samyuktha Menon, Aadhi Pinisetty, Harshaali Malhotra, Jagapathi Babu, Kabir Duhan Singh, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ronson Vincent in lead roles.
Akhanda 2 is the sequel to Akhanda
Let us tell you that Akhanda 2 is the sequel to the 2021 film Akhanda. Nandamuri Balakrishna played the lead role in both films. Also, in both movies, Nandamuri is in a double role. Akhanda was made on a budget of 60 crores and collected 150 crores. Meanwhile, Akhanda 2's budget is 200 crores.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.