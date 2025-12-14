- Home
Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 showed only limited growth at the box office. The film collected ₹2.50 crore on its second day, with 21.57% Hindi occupancy, and remains far from matching Kapil Sharma’s hit prequel.
Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 box office day 2: Kapil Sharma's movie isn't making waves at the box office. Per Sacnilk.com, it earned just over ₹4.35 crore in 2 days. Written and directed by Anukalp Goswami.
According to Sacnilk.com, the Kapil Sharma starrer earned ₹1.85 crore on opening day. Early estimates suggest it collected a net of ₹2.50 Cr* on its second day.
Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 has earned ₹2.50 Cr* so far. On Saturday, its total Hindi occupancy was 21.57%. Morning shows: 8.05%, afternoon: 25.00%, and evening shows: 31.66%.
Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 collected ₹2.50 Cr* on its second day. The total two-day collection for Friday and Saturday is ₹4.35 Cr.
According to Sacnilk.com, the prequel, released in 2015, earned ₹18.8 crore in two days. It made ₹10.20 crore on day one and a net of ₹8.60 crore on day two.
