'Black Warrant' was named Best OTT Series at the Filmfare OTT Awards. Ananya Panday won Best Actress (Comedy) for 'Call Me Bae,' while Jaideep Ahlawat took Best Actor (Drama) for 'Paatal Lok' Season 2. Vikramaditya Motwane won Best Director.

Filmfare OTT Awards 2025: Full Winners List

Key Winners of Filmfare OTT Awards 2025

Best Series Black Warrant

Vikramaditya Motwane, Satyanshu Singh, Arkesh Ajay, Ambiecka Pandit, Rohin Raveendran Best Director, Series Black Warrant

Jaideep Ahlawat Best Actor, Series (Male): Drama Paatal Lok Season 2

Barun Sobti Best Actor, Series (Male): Comedy Raat Jawaan Hai

Sparsh Shrivastava Best Actor, Series (Male): Comedy Dupahiya

Ananya Panday Best Actor, Series (Female): Comedy Call Me Bae

Monika Panwar Best Actor, Series (Female): Drama Khauf

Vinay Pathak Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Comedy Gram Chikitsalay

Rahul Bhat Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Drama Black Warrant

Renuka Shahane Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Comedy Dupahiya

Tillotama Shome Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Drama Paatal Lok Season 2

Sudip Sharma Best Original Story, Series Paatal Lok Season 2

Smita Singh Best Original Story, Series Khauf

Deepak Dobriyal Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Male) Sector 36

Kani Kusruti Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Female) Girls Will Be Girls

Paatal Lok Season 2 Best Series, Critics

Zahan Kapoor Best Actor, Series (Male), Critics: Drama Black Warrant

Anubhav Sinha & Trishant Srivastava Best Dialogue, Series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

Sudip Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, Rahul Kanojia, Tamal Sen Best Original Screenplay, Series Paatal Lok Season 2

Satyanshu Singh & Arkesh Ajay Best Adapted Screenplay, Series Black Warrant

Best Film, Web Original The Mehta Boys

Best Film, Web Original Girls Will Be Girls

Sanya Malhotra Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female) Mrs

Abhishek Banerjee Best Actor, Web Original Film (Male) Stolen

Best (Non-Fiction) Original (Series/Special) Angry Young Men

Best Comedy (Series/Specials) Raat Jawaan Hai

Pankaj Kumar Best Cinematographer, Series Khauf

Priya Suhaas & Surabhi Verma Best Production Design, Series Freedom At Midnight

Tanya Chhabria Best Editing, Series Khauf

Akashdeep Sengupta Best Music Album, Series Bandish Bandits Season 2

Vijay Maurya Best Dialogue (Web Original Film) Agni

Avinash Sampath, Vikramaditya Motwane Best Original Screenplay (Web Original Film) CTRL

Karan Tejpal, Gaurav Dhingra & Swapnil Salkar Best Story (Web Original Film) Stolen

Justin Prabhakaran & Rochak Kohli BEST MUSIC ALBUM (WEB ORIGINAL FILM) Aap Jaisa Koi

Arrchita Agarwal BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE BY NEWCOMER (FEMALE), WEB ORIGINAL FILM Despatch

Anurag Thakur BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE BY A NEWCOMER (MALE), SERIES Black Warrant

Preeti Panigrahi Best Actor (Female), Critics' Web Original Film Girls Will Be Girls

Vikrant Massey Best Actor (Male), Critics' Web Original Film Sector 36

The Filmfare OTT Awards featured stars including Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal, and others. (ANI)