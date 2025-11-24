Bollywood's 'He-Man' Dharmendra has passed away at 89. The megastar, who ruled cinema in the 60s, 70s, and 80s, is remembered for his versatile roles and iconic dialogues from films like 'Sholay' and 'Dharam Veer'.

Popularly known as the He-Man of Bollywood, megastar Dharmendra, who passed away on Monday at the age of 89, ruled over the silver screens through the 60s, 70s and 80s with his effortless charm and rugged masculinity.

Whether playing a romantic role in 'Dillagi', 'Shola Shabnam' or an action hero with a golden heart in movies like 'Dharam Veer' and 'Sholay', Dharmendra essayed every role with sincerity, charm and style.

Iconic Dialogues That Defined His Legacy

Along the way, the actor delivered some of Hindi cinema's most unforgettable dialogues that still resonate with his fans and keep his legacy alive. As he bid farewell to the world, let's remember him through the iconic dialogues that will continue to echo through Indian cinema forever.

"Basanti, in kutton ke samne mat naachna" - Sholay

* "Basanti, in kutton ke samne mat naachna" This dialogue from Dharmendra for Hema Malini in Sholay is one of the most popular dialogues in Indian cinema. It emerged in a scene from Sholay when Dharmendra was captured by Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan) and Hema Malini was asked to dance for them to save the life of the actor. To stop Basanti from humiliating herself before the goons, Dharmendra shouts at Basanti saying 'Basanti, in kutton ke samne mat naachna', showcasing his romantic, protective and heroic side.

"Uma Ji! Shayad aapne khud ko kabhi hastey huey nahi dekha..." - Anupama

* "Uma Ji! Shayad aapne khud ko kabhi hastey huey nahi dekha, Kabhi chupke se aaine ke saamne jaakar dekhiye aur dekhiye ye hassi kitni khoobsurat hai" This heartfelt dialogue was delivered by Dharmendra in the movie 'Anupama' for Sharmila Tagore, who plays the role of Uma in the film. This dialogue was delivered in an effort by Dharmendra's character, Ashok, to help the shy and withdrawn Uma come out of her shell and find her confidence. The movie was directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee.

"Kabhi zameen se baat ki hai Thakur..." - Ghulami

* "Kabhi zameen se baat ki hai Thakur, ye zameen humari maa hai" This hard-hitting dialogue is from movie 'Ghulami' directed by JP Dutta in 1985. The role of a revolutionary who fights for the rights of oppressed peasants in feudal Rajasthan. This dialogue emphasised the importance of farmers in India.

"Kutte Kamino, mai tera khoon pee jaunga" - Yaandon Ki Baraat

* "Kutte Kamino, mai tera khoon pee jaunga" This dialogue perfectly captures the action hero image of Dharmendra in Bollywood. It was delivered in the film 'Yaandon Ki Baraat', which was directed by Nasir Hussain. The film is considered one of the earliest commercial entertainers, which comprised action, romance, drama, thriller, and musical genre.

"When I dead, police coming..." - Sholay

* "When I dead, police coming ... police coming, budiya going jail ... in jail budiya chakki peesing, and peesing, and peesing, and peesing" This iconic dialogue of Dharmendra in Sholay is packed with laughter. He delivers this dialogue while being drunk in the movie as he claims that an old woman is trying to create rifts between him and Basanti (Hema Malini).

From his powerful one-liners to his tender romantic confessions, visuals of megastar Dharmendra elevating films with the magic of his voice have been imprinted in the minds and hearts of audiences forever.