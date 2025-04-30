Shahrukh Khan's much-anticipated film, King, has confirmed Deepika Padukone as the leading lady. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, is set to release in 2026.

Fans are eagerly awaiting Shah Rukh Khan's film King after the success of Jawan, Pathaan, and Dunki. Director Siddharth Anand has confirmed Deepika Padukone as the lead actress opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

When will the shooting of Shah Rukh Khan's King begin?

A source close to the film told Pinkvilla that Shah Rukh Khan was always keen on having Deepika Padukone in King. Initially, the dates didn't align as Deepika was busy with her daughter and working on getting back in shape. The delay in King's schedule worked in their favor, allowing Deepika to join the cast. Reports suggest that the shooting for King will commence on May 18 in Mumbai. Following the Mumbai schedule, filming will continue at various international locations. Shah Rukh Khan is expected to perform impressive action sequences in the film.

Star Cast of Shah Rukh Khan's Film

The star cast of King includes Suhana Khan, Abhay Verma, Arshad Warsi, and Jaideep Ahlawat in lead roles. Abhishek Bachchan will reportedly play the antagonist. The film is slated for a worldwide release in 2026. Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in three successful films in 2023: Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. Pathaan and Jawan were massive box office hits, each earning over 1000 crore. However, 2024 saw no releases from Shah Rukh Khan, disappointing his fans.