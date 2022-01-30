  • Facebook
    Kim Kardashian's ex-Kanye West gets warning from Australian PM; Scott Morrison wants rapper to do this

    First Published Jan 30, 2022, 11:32 AM IST
    Kanye West has planned for a concert in Australia in March, hence Australian PM Scott Morrison wants the rapper and his team to be fully vaccinated
     

    American rapper Kanye West, who is in the limelight after talking about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and Ray J's second sex tape during an interview, is in the news again. But this time, he is grabbing the headlines about his upcoming concert in Australia.
     

    Kanye West was reportedly planning a concert in Australia during March. Hence, Australian PM, Scott Morrison has openly addressed media mentioned that the rapper would have to be fully vaccinated if he wants to perform in Australia. 

    Morrison's quote about Kanye West aka Ye's vaccination status came from a recent incident involving Tennis player Novak Djokovic. Yes, Australia had deported Novak Djokovic due to his unvaccinated visa application to participate in the Australia Open. Scott Morrison stated whether he would allow the rapper and his team, whose own vaccination status is unknown, to perform a concert in the country.
     

    According to Guardian, the Australian PM declared, "The rules are you have to be fully vaccinated. They apply to everybody, as people have seen most recently. It doesn’t matter who you are, they are the rules. Follow the rules – you can come. You don’t follow the rules, and you can’t."
     

    In 2020, Kanye's statement to Forbes rained eyebrows he called getting vaccinated "the mark of the beast." The rapper reportedly told Forbes that he was careful about vaccines and maintained that "they want to put chips inside your body, they want to do all kinds of things, to make it where we can’t cross the gates of heaven."  Also Read: Kanye West gets invited to daughter’s birthday by Travis Scott; watch how he thanked Travis and Kylie Jenner

    As for Kanye's scheduled to hold a music tour in Australia is yet unknown, considering the rapper hasn't revealed any dates yet. Also Read: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West relationship: 'Upset' with rapper's behaviour, says source close to SKIMS owner

    Meantime, Kanye West has been making the headlines for his interview where he talked about his kids, ex-wife Kim and her latest beau Pete Davidson. He is also be seen with new girlfriend Julia Fox at Paris Fashion Week. Also Read: Did Kanye West threaten to beat Kim Kardashian's beau Pete Davidson? Here's what his song says

