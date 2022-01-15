Did Kanye West threaten to beat Kim Kardashian's beau Pete Davidson? Here's what his song says

Kim Kardashian's ex-Kanye West raps about beating Pete Davidson in leaked new song; read this

Kanye West has a pretty heated message to his ex-Kim Kardashian's new man Pete Davidson. It looks like Ye (Kanye) is making his feeling towards his former wife Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend Pete Davidson known to everyone.



Almost a year, the mother of four, Kim Kardashian, has filed a divorce from West. But it looks like Kanye West is still not over her. Now, Kim has moved on and reportedly started dating American comedian Pete. Both recently went for a vacay in the Bahamas as they were seen boarding a private plane a few weeks back.



Recently, a line from Kanye's latest track got leaked where it looked like it is an open threat to beat Pete Davidson. Yes, the lyrics go, “God saved me from that crash/ just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**.”". Yes, that is a brutal jab at Pete; we are waiting for the full track to come NOW.



Wait I am explaining: The part where Kanye started talking about the crash can be might from his nearly fatal car accident in 2002. The song name is 'My life was never eazy.' But we never know Ye can remove the line at the final cut; he is known for his last moment edits.

Kanye West married Kim Kardashian in 2014, and they share four kids, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 2. Kim Kardashians had filed for divorce in February last year and recently asked the courts to speed up the process.



There were many other news of Kanye West is allegedly dating actress Julia Fox. Both are hitting the headlines after singer Madonna shared some pictures on her social media page featuring Kanye, Julia, Floyd Mayweather, Antonio Brown and Evan Ross. Also Read: Are Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson in love? Here's what Kris Jenner has to say