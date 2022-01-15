  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did Kanye West threaten to beat Kim Kardashian's beau Pete Davidson? Here's what his song says

    First Published Jan 15, 2022, 1:51 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Kim Kardashian's ex-Kanye West raps about beating Pete Davidson in leaked new song; read this

    Did Kanye West threaten to beat Kim Kardashian's beau Pete Davidson? Here's what his song says RCB

    Kanye West has a pretty heated message to his ex-Kim Kardashian's new man Pete Davidson. It looks like Ye (Kanye) is making his feeling towards his former wife Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend Pete Davidson known to everyone. 
     

    Did Kanye West threaten to beat Kim Kardashian's beau Pete Davidson? Here's what his song says RCB

    Almost a year, the mother of four, Kim Kardashian, has filed a divorce from West. But it looks like Kanye West is still not over her. Now, Kim has moved on and reportedly started dating American comedian Pete. Both recently went for a vacay in the Bahamas as they were seen boarding a private plane a few weeks back.
     

    Did Kanye West threaten to beat Kim Kardashian's beau Pete Davidson? Here's what his song says RCB

    Recently, a line from Kanye's latest track got leaked where it looked like it is an open threat to beat Pete Davidson. Yes, the lyrics go, “God saved me from that crash/ just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**.”". Yes, that is a brutal jab at Pete; we are waiting for the full track to come NOW.
     

    Did Kanye West threaten to beat Kim Kardashian's beau Pete Davidson? Here's what his song says RCB

    Wait I am explaining: The part where Kanye started talking about the crash can be might from his nearly fatal car accident in 2002. The song name is 'My life was never eazy.' But we never know Ye can remove the line at the final cut; he is known for his last moment edits.

     

    Did Kanye West threaten to beat Kim Kardashian's beau Pete Davidson? Here's what his song says RCB

    Kanye West married Kim Kardashian in 2014, and they share four kids, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 2. Kim Kardashians had filed for divorce in February last year and recently asked the courts to speed up the process.
     

    Did Kanye West threaten to beat Kim Kardashian's beau Pete Davidson? Here's what his song says RCB

    There were many other news of Kanye West is allegedly dating actress Julia Fox. Both are hitting the headlines after singer Madonna shared some pictures on her social media page featuring Kanye, Julia, Floyd Mayweather, Antonio Brown and Evan Ross. Also Read: Are Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson in love? Here's what Kris Jenner has to say

     

    Did Kanye West threaten to beat Kim Kardashian's beau Pete Davidson? Here's what his song says RCB

    In the photos shared by Madonna, Julia Fox and West were seen in a cosy pose. Kanye West and Julia Fox can be seen lounging on the couch and cuddling up. Also Read: Kardashian-Jenner kids get expensive gifts from Kris Jenner; Kim Kardashian shares glimpse; check this out

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Salman Khan files defamation suit against his Panvel Farmhouse Neighbour; court rejects Khan's plea RCB

    Salman Khan files defamation suit against his Panvel Farmhouse Neighbour; court rejects plea

    Sanjeeda Shaikh fails miserably while trying to copy Samantha Ruth Prabhu, gets trolled by netizens RCB

    Sanjeeda Shaikh fails miserably while trying to copy Samantha Ruth Prabhu, gets trolled by netizens

    Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Review: Selena Gomez's film gets mixed reactions on Twitter RCB

    Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Review: Selena Gomez's film gets mixed reactions on Twitter

    Watch Chiranjeevi, Varun Tej cook delicious dosas for their family; Bhogi celebrations on RCB

    Watch Chiranjeevi, Varun Tej cook delicious dosas for their family; Bhogi celebrations on

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Rajinikanth to Akshay Kumar celebs wish fans Happy Sankranti RCB

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Rajinikanth to Akshay Kumar celebs wish fans Happy Sankranti

    Recent Stories

    Viral video: Man threatens UP cop, says post-election either you will leave Sambhal or we will

    Viral video: Man threatens UP cop, says post-election either you will leave Sambhal or we will

    UP Election 2022 Yogi Adityanath to contest polls from Gorakhpur gcw

    UP Election 2022: BJP releases candidate list for 1st, 2nd phase; Yogi Adityanath to contest from Gorakhpur

    Salman Khan files defamation suit against his Panvel Farmhouse Neighbour; court rejects Khan's plea RCB

    Salman Khan files defamation suit against his Panvel Farmhouse Neighbour; court rejects plea

    Peak of 3rd wave has arrived in national capital says Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain gcw

    Peak of 3rd wave has arrived in national capital, says Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

    UP Election 2022 Bahujan Samaj Party releases first list of 94 candidates for 53 seats gcw

    UP Election 2022: Bahujan Samaj Party releases first list of 94 candidates for 53 seats

    Recent Videos

    Army Day 2022 'Main Bharat ka jawan hoon' video will give you goosebumps

    Army Day 2022: 'Main Bharat ka jawan hoon' video will give you goosebumps

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 60): FC Goa holds fort against NorthEast United in a 1-1 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 60): FC Goa holds fort against NorthEast United in a 1-1 draw

    Video Icon
    Be afraid and expect the worse Ukraine government websites hit by massive cyber attack

    'Be afraid and expect the worse': Ukraine government websites hit by massive cyber-attack

    Video Icon
    Female Chinese agent has infiltrated UK Parliament to interfere in politics warns MI5

    Female Chinese agent has infiltrated UK Parliament to interfere in politics, warns MI5

    Video Icon
    Kerala nun rape case accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal acquitted: Sister says Not a hopeful order-dnm

    Kerala nun rape case accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal acquitted: Sister says ‘Not a hopeful order’

    Video Icon