Kim Kardashian, Kanye West relationship: 'Upset' with rapper's behaviour, says source close to SKIMS owner

A source close to Kim Kardashian has suggested that the mother of four is trying to keep life 'drama-free' as Kanye West opened up about their co-parenting situation in public.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian reportedly feels "overwhelmed and upset" following a recent drama with ex-husband Kanye West. According to reports, Kanye West has a pretty heated message with Kim's new man Pete Davidson. It looks like Ye (Kanye) is making his feeling towards Pete Davidson known to everyone.



Kanya and Kim share four children together two daughters, North (8) and Chicago (4) and two sons Saint (6) and Psalm (1.5 years). Nearly a year after Kim filed for divorce, a source told a media house that Kim and Kanye 'have been in a better place.'



Also, looking at the drama that happened last week, a source added that Kim does not want the children to know what is going on and hence is trying to ignore everything. A clip went viral where Kanye was seen talking about not being invited to his daughter Chicago’s combined birthday with cousin Stormi Webster was shared by Hollywood Unlocked on Instagram. In the video, Kanye also said that it was Travis Scott who communicated the details of the party.



According to reports, an insider told a media house that Kanye attends family events and is always welcomed. Kanya even talked about an alleged dispute with Kim's security when picking up their children from the school. Ye allegedly claimed that the guard wouldn't allow him into Kim's home with daughter North.