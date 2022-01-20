Kim Kardashian, Kanye West relationship: 'Upset' with rapper's behaviour, says source close to SKIMS owner

  • Facebook
    First Published Jan 20, 2022, 9:37 PM IST
    A source close to Kim Kardashian has suggested that the mother of four is trying to keep life 'drama-free' as Kanye West opened up about their co-parenting situation in public.

    Reality TV star Kim Kardashian reportedly feels "overwhelmed and upset" following a recent drama with ex-husband Kanye West. According to reports, Kanye West has a pretty heated message with Kim's new man Pete Davidson. It looks like Ye (Kanye) is making his feeling towards Pete Davidson known to everyone. 
     

    A source close to the mother of four has suggested Kim is trying to keep life 'drama-free' as West opened up about their co-parenting situation in public.
     

    Kanya and Kim share four children together two daughters, North (8) and Chicago (4) and two sons Saint (6) and Psalm (1.5 years). Nearly a year after Kim filed for divorce, a source told a media house that Kim and Kanye 'have been in a better place.' 
     

    Also, looking at the drama that happened last week, a source added that Kim does not want the children to know what is going on and hence is trying to ignore everything. A clip went viral where Kanye was seen talking about not being invited to his daughter Chicago’s combined birthday with cousin Stormi Webster was shared by Hollywood Unlocked on Instagram. In the video, Kanye also said that it was Travis Scott who communicated the details of the party.
     

    According to reports, an insider told a media house that Kanye attends family events and is always welcomed. Kanya even talked about an alleged dispute with Kim’s security when picking up their children from the school. Ye allegedly claimed that the guard wouldn’t allow him into Kim’s home with daughter North. Also Read: Did Kanye West threaten to beat Kim Kardashian's beau Pete Davidson? Here's what his song says

    However, these claims were denied, with the source saying that Kanya was never stopped by security from picking or dropping the kids or visiting them. The source said that Kim was trying to create peaceful boundaries and maintain her right to privacy which she why Kanye could no longer walk inside Kim’s home without her consent. The source also said that this had become critical since Kanye had recently visited her house unannounced and, in doing so, upset her friends, family and staff. Also Read: Are Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson in love? Here's what Kris Jenner has to say

