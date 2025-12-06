- Home
Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 19 is now in its final stage. The finale is near, and there's a lot of excitement among the audience. The names of the top 5 contestants of this season have also been revealed.
Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 19
Bigg Boss season 19 was quite explosive. This time, the contestants created a lot of chaos in the house. Some even crossed the line with fights. The audience really enjoyed this season. Now, everyone is waiting to watch the finale.
Bigg Boss 19 Top 5 Contestants
In Thursday's episode of Bigg Boss 19, a mid-week eviction took place during a task, and Malti Chahar was eliminated. After Malti's exit, the top 5 contestants of this season were revealed.
Who are the top 5 contestants of Bigg Boss 19
Talking about the top 5 contestants of Bigg Boss 19, they are Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, and Tanya Mittal. Among them, Gaurav Khanna has already become the first finalist of this season.
Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trend
As the finale nears, a big shuffle is seen in Bigg Boss 19's voting trends. Pranit More is currently on top. He's at number one with 30% of the votes. Gaurav Khanna is second with 28%. Tanya Mittal is third with 20%, Farhana Bhatt fourth with 17%, and Amaal Mallik is fifth with 5%. Amaal is in the most danger right now.
Bigg Boss 19 Finale Voting Rules
The voting rules for the Bigg Boss 19 finale are out. Voting lines are now open. You can cast 99 votes from one mobile number every 24 hours. Voting via email is not allowed.
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale
Grand preparations are underway for the Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale. The evening of December 7th will be very colorful. All contestants from this season will perform. Host Salman Khan will also be seen dancing.
Bigg Boss 19 Contestants
About 16 contestants entered the house this time, including Gaurav Khanna, Awez Darbar, and Abhishek Bajaj. Malti Chahar and Shehbaz Badesha joined as wild card contestants.
