Image Credit : X

After her wedding with music composer Palash Muchhal was abruptly postponed on November 23, Indian women's team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana returned to Instagram. Srinivas, Mandhana's father, became extremely unwell and was hospitalised in Sangli on the wedding morning, stopping the event.

Palash was hospitalised the next day. Both have been discharged, but neither family has set a new wedding date.