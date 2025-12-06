- Home
Smriti Mandhana–Palash Muchhal Wedding Twist: Fans Spot No Ring, Sense ‘Pain’ in Her Voice
Smriti Mandhana’s First Appearance After Wedding Delay: Smriti Mandhana made her first public appearance after her Palash Muchhal wedding was postponed via social media.
After her wedding with music composer Palash Muchhal was abruptly postponed on November 23, Indian women's team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana returned to Instagram. Srinivas, Mandhana's father, became extremely unwell and was hospitalised in Sangli on the wedding morning, stopping the event.
Palash was hospitalised the next day. Both have been discharged, but neither family has set a new wedding date.
A renowned toothpaste manufacturer sponsored Mandhana's Friday post. Smriti's promotional film about hoisting India's first women's World Cup trophy seemed normal, but social media went crazy when she didn't wear her engagement ring.
Many fans wondered if the video was made before her engagement, while others wondered why it was absent. Many social media users suggested the commercial was shot earlier and published today, advocating calm amid the controversy.
Users noted that Mandhana had removed all wedding-related postings from her social media sites, sparking more discussion. Mandhana's voice showed agony, and many admirers wished her well.
Though this sparked conjecture, both families have consistently stated that the postponement was due to medical emergencies, not other concerns. Amita, Palash's mother, told Hindustan Times in an exclusive interview that both families are struggling emotionally but are hopeful for a wedding soon.
Palak Muchhal, Palash's sister and a famous singer, told Filmfare that the postponement and the families' intensive scrutiny have caused emotional hardship, but that both sides are attempting to stay positive.
