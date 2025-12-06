Simmba to Padmaavat: Ranveer Singh’s Top 8 Day-1 Hits — Can Dhurandhar Break Them?
Ranveer Singh's movie Dhurandhar hit theaters on Friday. The film got a fantastic response from the audience upon release. It also received great reviews from critics. We're talking about Ranveer's highest-grossing movies on their opening day.
Padmaavat
Ranveer Singh's film Padmaavat was released in 2018. This film collected 24 crores on its opening day. The film's director was Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It starred Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor.
Simmba
Ranveer's 2018 film Simmba opened with 20.72 crores. Directed by Rohit Shetty, it also starred Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood.
Gully Boy
Ranveer Singh's 2019 film Gully Boy opened with 19.40 crores on its first day. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, this film starred Alia Bhatt in the lead role.
Gunday
Released in 2014, Ranveer Singh's film Gunday earned 16.12 crores on its first day. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also featured Arjun Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra.
Ram Leela
Released in 2013, Ranveer Singh's Ram Leela opened with 16 crores. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, it starred Deepika Padukone, Supriya Pathak, and Gulshan Devaiah.
Bajirao Mastani
Ranveer Singh's 2015 film Bajirao Mastani collected 12.80 crores on its opening day. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, it also starred Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra.
83
Ranveer Singh's 2021 film 83 earned 12.64 crores on its first day. Directed by Kabir Khan, it starred Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, and a large ensemble cast.
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Ranveer's 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opened with 11.10 crores. Directed by Karan Johar, it also starred Alia Bhatt.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.