Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson dated Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale and more

Kim Kardashian's current boyfriend Pete Davidson has been romantically linked to a long list of Hollywood women.



The 'Saturday Night Live' comedian has allegedly dated some renowned ladies of all ages, from Cazzie David to Ariana Grande to Kate Beckinsale. As speculations swirl about Pete Davidson's new connection with Kim Kardashian, we've compiled a list of all the women he's dated, from girlfriends to flings to exes and beyond.



In 2015, Davidson dated Girl Code actress Carly Aquilio for a short time. While the couple's relationship never became too serious, Davidson certainly left a mark on her. When he proposed to Ariana Grande in 2018, Aquilino posted on Instagram, "I know I'm the 9 billionth person to text you today about this, but...I can't," according to Us Weekly.



Pete Davidson and Cazzie David had a solid relationship for nearly two years before it ended. Davidson was in his first long-term relationship when he met comedian Larry David's daughter Cazzie David. The pair started dating in May 2016, and things swiftly progressed. Two years later, in May 2018, Davidson revealed that they were no longer together.



Pete Davidson's short affair with Ariana Grande captivated the globe. One of Davidson’s most sensational romantic moves was when he started dating pop singer Ariana Grande. They publicly revealed they were in a relationship at the end of May 2018, directly after Davidson broke things off with Cazzie.

Things progressed swiftly, with Davidson and Ariana Grande becoming engaged just a few weeks after their romance began. But, almost as quickly as things started, they ended. After only five months together, the couple called off their engagement and split up in October 2018. Davidson moved on from their relationship by covering up his neck tattoo, which the vocalist of Positions inspired.



After his failed engagement to Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson wasted no time moving on with Kate Beckinsale. The duo, who have a 20-year age difference, were initially romantically linked after they were seen flirting at a Golden Globes after-party in January 2019.



Things didn't last long for Beckinsale and Davidson, who is three years Beckinsale's daughter's age. They called it quits in April 2019, according to media.

Pete Davison's relationship with Margaret Qualley was brief. For Davidson, it was a long and scorching summer. Margaret Qualley and Davidson began dating in August 2019, according to Page Six.



While the actress was promoting her film Seberg, which played at the Venice Film Festival, the pair were photographed on a romantic stroll in Venice, Italy. But, as the leaves began to change, so made their love for one another. That October, she and Davidson called it quits. Actress Andie MacDowell, Qualley’s mother, said that her daughter and Davidson had a nice and beautiful relationship.

Kaia Gerber dated Pete Davidson for just four months. Davidson found love again with Kaia Gerber, the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. The pair began dating in October 2019 and were spotted out and about together, including a romantic getaway in Miami. While they saw each other, we reported that Gerber’s parents hoped the relationship would “fizzle out.” And fizzle they did. Page Six had said in January 2020 that the couple broke things off. At the time, Davidson was going through a lot with his mental health and checked into rehab.



Davidson then confirmed their breakup, explaining 'She’s very young, and I’m f–king going through a lot before I went to rehab.'He also said, “It just wasn’t the right place or the right time at all.”

Phoebe Dynevor, a Bridgerton actress, was rumoured to be Pete Davidson's last girlfriend before Kim Kardashian. Rumours about their relationship began to circulate in March 2021, when Davidson travelled from New York to the United Kingdom to spend time with her. According to an insider, they were "spending time" together at the time. According to Page Six, Phoebe and Davidson's relationship is "not too serious."

"Pete must like her if he's flying off to lovely little English towns to hang out with her on set," said the insider, who also hinted that Davidson had fallen hard for the Netflix beauty. They later separated due of the distance between them. Dynevor resides in England, whereas Pete Davidson lives in New York.

Image: Getty Images, Kim Kardashian/Instagram