    Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson are now Instagram Official; check out these mushy-mushy pictures

    First Published Mar 12, 2022, 9:21 AM IST

    Kim Kardashian goes Instagram official with Pete Davidson after dropping Kanye's surname West from her last name

    Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have made their relationship public on Instagram last March 11. The 41-year-old businesswoman posted a series of stylish pics to her Instagram feed showcasing PDA moments with her new guy, Pete Davidson, 28, the first time she has featured him on her account.
     

    In one image, Kim and Pete were snapped on the floor as Davidson leaned back into Kardashian's lap and, making pout, looked up at his girlfriend. The other photo featured the couple in a blurry, black and white selfie.
     

    The pictures seemed candid, and the couple seemed to be having a good time shooting them! “Whose car are we gonna take?!” Kim captioned the post. Kim was seen in a sparkly coat and silver thigh-high boots. Also Read: Kanye West kidnaps, buries Kim Kardashian's beau Pete Davidson in 'Eazy' (Watch)

    Kim has also dropped West from her last name; earlier this month the Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Steve Cochran approved Kim Kardashian’s petition to end the marriage with rapper Kanye West through a bifurcation proceeding. Also Read: Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West again attacks her new love Pete Davidson

    "The Court grants termination of the marital status," the judge said in a written order issued after a public hearing. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were married for seven years and have four children: North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm.  Also Read: Meet Kim Kardashian lookalike, Chaney Jones; is Kanye West dating her?

