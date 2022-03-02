  • Facebook
    Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Divorce: Know Ye's new strategy to fight against Kardashian

    First Published Mar 2, 2022, 11:09 AM IST
    Kanye West is reshuffling his legal team again after Kim Kardashian's divorce; read details

    Rapper Kanye West's divorce attorney Chris Melcher has recently confirmed that he is no longer representing Ye in his divorce proceedings from Kim Kardashian. According to the news, another popular LA attorney Samantha Spector has now joined West's legal team ahead of the hearing to decide if Kim Kardashian will be declared single.
     

    Kanye West is again reshuffling his legal team. The shift comes one day before a scheduled hearing to determine if Kim Kardashian will be granted her request to be declared legally single. Also Read: What is Kim Kardashian's net worth? How much she earn in a month? Read here

    Last week, Kim Kardashian stated that Ye's actions had created emotional distress in the court papers filed. However, Ye, claimed that Kim's statement is double hearsay.
     

    After almost seven years of marriage, the mother of four filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021. Both initially maintained a civil post-split relationship as they co-parented their four children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. But things eventually went worse when Kim allegedly got into a romance with Pete Davidson.
     

    Image: Getty Images, Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    Since last mang weeks, Kanye West has allegedly been going on a rant on his Instagram page and dissed many celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, Corey Gamble (Kris Jenner's long term partner).

    Kanye slammed and attack Pete Davidson on social media many times. In a series of Instagram posts, the rapper called out 'Skete', a hateful nickname given to the comedian by West. In Kanye's Instagram post, Kanye uploaded a photo of Pete wearing a red cap with the words 'make Kanye 2006 again' for a skit on Saturday Night Live. The words are from former President Donald Trump's election campaign slogan,' make America great again.'   Also Read: Kim Kardashian wishes Valentine’s Day in black and pink bikinis; spotted with Pete Davidson for dinner date

     

    Attached to the image, Kanye wrote, "HI SKETE YOU GOT ANYMORE MENTAL HEALTH JOKES FOR ME?" referring to Pete's skit where he asks Kanye to take medicine for his mental health. In Ye's next post, he wrote, "Someone always telling you you’re crazy can drive someone crazy That’s the gaslighting That’s the harassment." Also Read: Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy: 4 things that were not expected from Netflix’s biopic on Kanye West

