Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha penned an emotional tribute for Dharmendra, who passed away in Mumbai. He called Dharmendra his 'first hero' and the loss 'irreparable'. Sonakshi Sinha also shared her condolences for the legendary actor.

Shatrughan Sinha Pays Emotional Tribute

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha paid a emotional tribute to his 'first hero' Dharmendra, who passed away in Mumbai on Monday. Shatrughan shared nostalgic moments with Dharmendra on X, accompanying them with a heartfelt note, that read, "Heart broken, pained & deeply saddened by the passing away of our dearest family friend, our elder brother, people's hero, @aapkadharm."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Most loved, son of the soil, pride of Punjab /Maharashtra a 'Bharat Ratna" in true sense, down to earth, kind & a humble human being. He will be remembered forever for his great contributions to the film industry/ cinema. A personality in totality an era of 'He Man/Star' has gone. My first 'Hero' & People's Hero' in the film industry is no more. It is an irreparable & irreplaceable loss to all of us & the entire film industry. Strength to the family, friends, well wishers & fans in these traumatic times. Om Shanti," he concluded. https://x.com/ShatruganSinha/status/1992941310588912122

Earlier, Shatrughan and his wife, Poonam Sinha met veteran star Hema Malini and inquired about Dharmendra's health condition when he was discharged from the hospital. Taking to his X handle, the TMC MP shared pictures from their meeting.

"Along with my 'bestest half' @PoonamSinha went to meet, greet & God Bless, our very dear family friend, one of the finest human beings, star/actress, par excellence, artist of the highest calibre, an able Parliamentarian @dreamgirlhema," Shatrughan Sinha wrote in the X post. https://x.com/ShatruganSinha/status/1990272316090265790 He also shared that he spoke with Hema Malini about the legendary 'Sholay' actor's health and added, "Our prayers are with them all & we inquired about 'his' our elder brother's & the family's wellbeing too."

Film Fraternity Mourns Legendary Actor

Shatrughan's daughter and actor Sonakshi Sinha also mourned the demise of the legendary actor. Sonakshi posted a picture with Dharmendra on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Dharam uncle, we love you!"

Dharmendra's final rites were held at the Pawan Hans Crematorium, attended by superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman and others.

Dharmendra's Illustrious Career and Family

Actor Dharmendra starred in several iconic films such as 'Sholay', 'Dharamveer', 'Chupke Chupke', 'Loafer', 'Jugnu', 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' and 'Seeta Aur Geeta'. The actor was last seen in the film 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'.

Dharmendra is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur; his second wife, actress Hema Malini; and six children, including sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita from his first marriage, as well as daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol from his second marriage. (ANI)