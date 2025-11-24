Mukesh Khanna shares heartfelt memories of Dharmendra, calling him bigger in real life than on screen. From his humility and honesty to iconic action and comedy roles, Khanna reflects on the lessons the legendary actor leaves behind.

Dharmendra, one of India’s most enduring and beloved stars, passed away quietly at his Juhu residence on Monday, days before his 90th birthday. With a career spanning over six decades and 300 films—from “Satyakam” to “Sholay”—he leaves behind an unparalleled legacy in Indian cinema.

In an exclusive conversation with Asianet Newsable English's Heena Sharma, actor Mukesh Khanna, who shared the screen with Dharmendra in several films, opened up about his experiences and the life lessons the legendary actor imparted.

Bigger Than Life

Mukesh Khanna remembered Dharmendra as someone whose real-life persona was even larger than his on-screen presence.

“I can say in one line that he was bigger in real life than he was on screen. He was real, as a person should be. Usually, when you have many stars, there are several, but you rarely find someone who is also a true human being. He is the perfect example of that kind of actor and human being.”

Khanna highlighted Dharmendra’s humility, compassion, and unwavering respect for everyone around him.

“He was humble. He was very, very compassionate. He used to talk to people and never insulted anyone. He had a very positive character. What he was on screen, he was in real life as well.”

A Memorable Bond on Screen

Recalling his work in films like Dahalka, Khanna shared anecdotes that revealed Dharmendra’s deep sense of humanity and professionalism.

“I had the opportunity to work with him on about five or six films. Dahalka was one of the very big films where I led him on a mission. There was a sequence where I said, ‘Let me lead the mission.’ When I got the mission, he, as a senior officer, called from the back. I led the whole gang—Naseeruddin Shah, Jaffrey, Aditya Pancholi—they were all together, and we had a memorable experience in Manali.”

“The reason I’m talking about this film is that it gave me the chance to know him, and he also got to know me. After that, I worked with him on about five more films,” the Shaktimaan fame added.

Khanna shared a particularly striking instance of Dharmendra’s empathy on set:

“I remember one incident with him. When my leg was injured, I took my leg out and threw it onto a pile of bees. He saw this and said, 'This major doesn’t have one leg.' I was climbing the mountain, and he offered me a hand, but I said, 'I don’t want anybody’s hand.' I climbed up by myself. At that point, he started realizing that I had come for a mission and that my daughter was involved. By the end of the sequence, the climax, they tried to take care of me because my leg was completely infected."

“There was total gangrene, but when I got up, he was there fighting with Amrish Puri’s gang in the hospital. I said, 'What are you doing? I’m not important; the mission is important.' He said, 'Major, we cannot leave you alone.’ I convinced them, saying, ‘I’m not important. The mission is important. Go, let me live.’ Ultimately, I convinced them to go down from the back window, and then Amrish Puri, following their orders, blew up the whole hospital.”

"I fought alone with them, and when they blew it up, all five people standing downstairs saluted Ranjeet Singh. Why I’m telling this is that it shows his nature. Naturally, he told Anil Sharma, the director, 'I will do my work, I will salute where required.' A big actor, and then a fresher like me… he never acted above anyone."

Khanna explained how this moment revealed the essence of Dharmendra’s character:

“It’s a very funny thing—that shows his character. Even after so much fame, he continued to carry such humility and remained grounded.”

Humanity Above Stardom

Mukesh Khanna emphasized that Dharmendra’s greatness lay not just in his films but in his treatment of people.

“I’ll give you an example of how he used to treat his fans and the people who came to meet him. Such a big actor. I remember I was shooting at Filmistan Studio, and then suddenly a man appeared from somewhere—it was slightly dark. He said, ”I am a huge fan of yours; I have come from Bengal. Can I hug you?' And Dharam Ji got up and greeted him warmly and embraced him."

Khanna said this attitude reflected a rare humility in the film industry:

“You see, you never know. He was bigger as a human being than he was as an actor. In the beginning, he played all kinds of roles—then action roles, then even comedy. His face always reflected honesty. That is why I always say, 'If a person is honest, they can be a good actor.' But being a good actor is not necessary [to be a good human being]."

Lessons for Generations

Khanna urged fans and young actors to learn from Dharmendra’s life.

“I will tell them: learn from Dharam Ji to be very consistent. Learn from Dharam Ji to be very, very honest with your work. Learn from Dharam Ji to be a human being as well. We may become big actors, and then suddenly forget our own people—but he was not like that. He was a person who came from a village, Phagwara, in Punjab.”

He also reflected on the actor’s legendary honesty and struggle:

“He was handsome. He had a rugged look. And you could also learn from him how to be good with people in real life. No matter how big an actor you become, if it’s destined for you, you will become an actor. I have learned from him to be a good human being. I would always say that you won’t find actors like him. They are very rare in our industry.”

A Versatile Performer

Dharmendra’s range as an actor was extraordinary, excelling in romance, action, and comedy. Khanna said:

“"Honestly, I would say it’s all about honesty. I’ve seen him working. He did all kinds of roles. After Sholay, you must see that sequence where he’s in a tank top and says, ‘Hum jump mar dunga mausi...’—comedy! And he had the soul of comedy. From being an action man, a he-man, he became a comedy man."

Khanna also recalled Dharmendra’s distinctive dance style and powerful action sequences:

"Even Sunny Deol says ye mutthi jo hai ye ded kilo ka haath hai. When Dharam Ji fought, it felt like he was really hitting the other person. Today’s so-called action heroes cannot match Dharam Ji.”

Final Tribute

Mukesh Khanna’s message to fans captures the essence of Dharmendra’s legacy:

“You all gave a lot of love to Dharam Ji. Dharam Ji could see that he received great respect, honor, and love from the people. He was an open and straightforward person, and whatever he did, he did sincerely. If you follow Dharam Ji’s example in real life, stay honest. Honesty may give you success a little later, but when it does come, it will be a great success.”

Dharmendra, born Dharam Singh Deol in Punjab in 1935, enjoyed a stellar six-decade career, appearing in over 300 films and starring in timeless classics such as Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Satyakam, Anupama, and Seeta Aur Geeta. He is survived by his wife Prakash Kaur, Hema Malini, sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta, Ajeeta, Esha, and Ahana.

In recognition of his contribution to Indian cinema, Dharmendra was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2012.

He also ventured briefly into politics, winning the Bikaner Lok Sabha seat in 2004. After a single term, he chose to retire and focus on his cinematic journey.

Dharmendra remained active in the film industry till the very end, with fans getting to witness his performance one last time in Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming film Ikkis.

Mukesh Khanna’s words remind us that Dharmendra was not only a cinematic legend but also a man whose honesty, humility, and humanity made him unforgettable.