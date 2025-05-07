Kiara Advani’s Box Office Run: Hits, Flops & Blockbusters Uncovered
Kiara Advani is currently enjoying her pregnancy. This article explores her journey from facing flops to becoming a box office queen.
| Published : May 07 2025, 08:15 AM
1 Min read
17

Kiara Advani is now considered among Bollywood's top actresses. She worked hard to reach this position.
27

Kiara Advani delivered several flops in her initial phase. However, her hard work paid off, and she started delivering box office hits.
37

Kiara Advani debuted in 2014 with Fugly, which flopped. She then appeared in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, a hit, but she didn't get the credit.
47

Kiara Advani's films Machine (2017), Lust Stories (2018), and Kalank (2019) were disasters. She also worked in some South Indian films.
57

Kabir Singh (2019) changed Kiara Advani's box office game. The film was a super hit, and her fortunes turned.
67

Kiara Advani delivered hits like Good Newwz, Indoo Ki Jawani, Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jugjugg Jeeyo, and Satyaprem Ki Katha.
77

Kiara Advani's upcoming films include War 2, Toxic, and Mr. Lele. She was offered Don 3 but declined due to her pregnancy.
