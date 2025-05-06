Fans drew comparisions between Indian actress Kiara Advani and Rihanna as they both flaunted baby bumps at the Met Gala.

Kiara Advani stunned at the Met Gala 2025, turning heads in her bespoke Gaurav Gupta gown that held a very personal and symbolic significance. The pregnant actress wore a strapless black dress with a sculptural golden breastplate studded with crystals and small ghungroos.

The most poignant touch of her attire was the gold-plated heart worn on her stomach, attached to the breastplate by a tiny gold chain, signifying the umbilical cord. The motif spoke of motherhood and the relationship between a mother and her unborn baby, and she looked like one of the most emotionally charged outfits of the evening.

Rihanna's Met Gala Look – A Fashion Power Move

Rihanna, who is famous for her daring and fashion-forward Met Gala looks, showed up in a dramatic black gown with giant ruffles and a cinched corset. Her outfit was high-fashion and cutting-edge, consistent with her status as a style icon.

Whereas Rihanna's ensemble was certainly eye-catching, fans believed that Kiara's gown was more emotionally resonant, thus more powerful than Rihanna's entirely visual choice.

Fans drew comparisions between Kiara Advani and Rihanna

Social media erupted with comparisons of Kiara and Rihanna's appearance, with fans going as far as to say that Kiara's dress "won the night" because of its meaningful storytelling and cultural signification.

One fan said, "Kiara's dress wasn't fashion—it was art with substance. Rihanna was fine, but Kiara's gown had essence." Another said, “The umbilical cord element is pure genius! This is how you execute a Met Gala entrance.”

Kiara's dress was carefully designed to fit her baby belly to perfection, so she could move freely while still sporting a couture shape. The gold frame that represented the mother and the heart representing baby turned the outfit into one of the most distinctive and meaningful looks ever witnessed at the Met Gala.

A Historic Moment for Indian Fashion

Kiara's Met Gala appearance was not only a milestone on her own personal journey but also a tremendous moment for Indian fashion in the world. Her pairing with Gaurav Gupta was an indication of India's potential to integrate couture and narrative, that fashion can be both artful and deeply individual.

Though Rihanna is still a Met Gala legend, this year Kiara Advani stole the show with her tear-jerking and symbolic outfit, making her the most honored celebrity of the night.