Kiara Advani To Akshay Kumar: Bollywood Stars Who Changed Their Names Before Fame
There are various reasons why Bollywood celebs have changed their names before achieving fame. Curious to know? Keep scrolling!
For 'namesake'!
Bollywood has witnessed many celebrities over the years who have changed their names before achieving fame in the industry. Some changed their names due to astrological reasons, while some did not want two actors with the same name. Here's looking at a few Bollywood celebs whose real names will blow your mind.
Kiara Advani
Kiara was born as Alia Advani. She changed her name to avoid confusion with Alia Bhatt.
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar was born Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia. Now he is a world-famous name and how!
Katrina Kaif
Katrina was born as Katrina Turquotte. She reportedly changed her name to Kaif to make it sound simpler.
Amitabh Bachchan
Big B was born as Born Inquilab Srivastava. He later changed his name to Amitabh Bachchan.
John Abraham
Bollywood's handsome hunk John Abraham was born Farhan Abraham.
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