Image Credit : Twitter

The actress was earlier set to star in Maddock Films’ horror comedy “Shakti Shalini”, but reports suggest she has been replaced by Anit Padda. She was also announced as the lead in “Don 3”, but Kriti Sanon has reportedly taken her place in that film as well.

According to a report by Mid-Day, Kiara has now signed her first film after delivery. She is set to portray the legendary actress Meena Kumari in Siddharth P. Malhotra’s upcoming film “Kamal Aur Meena.”