Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 (ANI): Bollywood star couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani celebrated their first Diwali together after embracing parenthood. In July this year, Sidharth and Kiara welcomed their first child, a daughter.

Taking to Instagram, the couple shared a joint point, giving a glimpse into their Diwali festivities. The couple shared an adorable video which shows them twinning in matching yellow ensembles.



Kiara look beautiful in a bright yellow anarkali, marking her first appearance after becoming a mother, whereas Sidharth looked handsome as ever in a yellow kurta and white pyjamas.

<br>The couple playfully posed for pictures, while sharing moments of laughter and affection. "Happy Diwali. Love, Light and Sunshine," they wrote in the caption. <br>Fans were quick to react to the post as many appeared excited to see the couple together after a long time. Following the birth of their daughter, Kiara has been keeping a low profile, avoiding public appearances as she seems to have dedicated all her time to the newborn.</p><p><br>Last week, the couple arrived at the Kalina Airport with their daughter; however, were seen using umbrellas to guard from the cameras. </p><div type="dfp" position=3>Ad3</div><p><br>Kiara Advani celebrated her first birthday as a mom. The actress took to Instagram, sharing the celebration of this special occasion and penned a sweet heartfelt note.</p><p><br>"My most special Birthday. Surrounded by the loves of my life -- my baby, my husband, and my parents -- with both our songs playing on repeat as we step into this wonderful year ahead. Feeling incredibly grateful and blessed. Thank you all for your kind wishes," she wrote.</p><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/DMzVm8BohcY/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="14"><div><div><div> </div><div><div> </div><div> </div></div></div><div> </div><div> </div><div><div>View this post on Instagram</div></div><div> </div><div><div><div> </div><div> </div><div> </div></div><div><div> </div><div> </div></div><div><div> </div><div> </div><div> </div></div></div><div><div> </div><div> </div></div><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/DMzVm8BohcY/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener">A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)</a></p><div type="dfp" position=4>Ad4</div></div></blockquote><p><script src="//www.instagram.com/embed.js"> <br>In a July 16 post, Sidharth and Kiara announced the birth of their daughter with a heartwarming message. The couple tied the knot in an intimate yet grand ceremony in Rajasthan in February 2023. Their love story blossomed on the sets of the war drama Shershaah.</p><p><br>On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in 'War 2', while Sidharth Malhotra's last release was with 'Param Sundari', (ANI)</p><p>(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)</p>