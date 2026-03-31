Kiara Advani Once Revealed Her Crush on THIS South Actor, Read On
Kiara Advani once made headlines after revealing her crush on a popular South actor during a candid chat. The actress’ honest confession went viral, and fans are still talking about that surprising moment.
Kiara Advani once grabbed attention for her candid confession during a fun chat with Rana Daggubati. She admitted having a soft corner for Vijay Deverakonda, calling herself his fan. Her playful honesty quickly went viral and won fans’ hearts.
The light-hearted moment showcased Kiara’s relatable personality beyond films. Fans loved how openly she expressed admiration, making the clip widely shared online. Her charming and cheerful nature continues to make her one of the most loved stars among audiences across platforms.
In a recent interview, Kiara also spoke about how motherhood has changed her life. While her bond with Sidharth Malhotra remains fun and unchanged, she admitted that becoming a mother has added a deeper emotional perspective to everything she does.
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She described herself as more protective and emotionally aware now, saying motherhood has shifted how she views life. According to her, everything feels more meaningful, reflecting a stronger sense of responsibility and love toward her family and personal space.
On the work front, Kiara is gearing up for Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas. The director praised her dedication and emotional depth, calling her the perfect choice for the role and highlighting her sincere, disciplined approach to acting.
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