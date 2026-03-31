She described herself as more protective and emotionally aware now, saying motherhood has shifted how she views life. According to her, everything feels more meaningful, reflecting a stronger sense of responsibility and love toward her family and personal space.

On the work front, Kiara is gearing up for Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas. The director praised her dedication and emotional depth, calling her the perfect choice for the role and highlighting her sincere, disciplined approach to acting.