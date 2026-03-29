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Kiara Advani: Why She Bagged Yash's 'Toxic'—Director Geethu Mohandas Spills The Beans
Director Geethu Mohandas has finally revealed the three big reasons why Bollywood star Kiara Advani was roped in to star opposite Yash in 'Toxic'.
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Image Credit : Instagram
Yash and Kiara Advani
Yash and Kiara Advani are all set to star in 'Toxic', which is slated for a June 4 release. Director Geethu Mohandas just shared the three key reasons why she chose Kiara for this big-budget, world-class film.
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Image Credit : instagram
Reason 1
Geethu says the character Nadia needed both softness and rage. "After watching Kiara's work closely, I felt no one else could do it," she explains. She believes that in cinema, emotion is a stronger medium than logic, and her choice was an emotional one that went beyond pure reasoning.
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Image Credit : instagram
Reason 2
The director praises Kiara's amazing ability to embody her roles. "When she's on screen, it doesn't feel like acting; the character stands before you," she says. Geethu notes that Kiara is a girl who makes a deep impact quietly, thinks about her role, and has the skill to grasp a director's vision.
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Image Credit : instagram
Reason 3
Director Geethu Mohandas also praised Kiara for her other qualities. "This girl's discipline, honesty, and her 'mind-your-own-business' attitude were other factors that I really liked," she added.
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Image Credit : KVN Productions
After Yash's Toxic, Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan will enter
Sources say KVN Productions plans to release Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited film 'Jana Nayagan' after Yash's 'Toxic' hits theatres on June 4. The team is reportedly eyeing a June 22 release to coincide with Vijay's birthday, ensuring the film releases before the buzz dies down.
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Image Credit : Sathiyam News, KVN Productions
Elections became an obstacle for the release of the film
The film's release faces a hurdle due to elections. With voting in Tamil Nadu starting on April 23 and actor Vijay contesting, the film cannot be released until May 6. The team is reportedly waiting, as the election results could impact the film's performance.
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