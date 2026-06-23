Late actor Satish Shah was posthumously conferred the Padma Shri for his contribution to Indian cinema. His brother, Arvind Mamania, accepted the award from President Droupadi Murmu. Shah passed away last year and was known for iconic roles.

Actor Satish Shah, who passed away last year, was on Tuesday conferred Padma Shri posthumously for his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema and entertainment. His brother Arvind Mamania received the award from President Droupadi Murmu at the function held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

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Satish Shah was named for the award alongside distinguished individuals from the fields of art, education, sports, and various other disciplines. Shah passed away on October 25 last year, leaving a lasting mark on Indian cinema and television. He is survived by his wife, Madhu Shah.

A Storied Career in Film and Television

The actor's diverse filmography includes popular hits like satirical black comedy 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' (1983), 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain', 'Main Hoon Na', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa', 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Om Shanti Om', and 'Shaadi No. 1'. His career spanned over four decades.

A graduate of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Shah's mastery of situational comedy and character versatility made him one of the most respected and loved actors in the Indian entertainment industry. His portrayal of Indravadan Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai continues to remain one of Indian television's most iconic characters, remembered for his wit, warmth, and unmatched comic brilliance.

About the Padma Awards

Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. 'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order, and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field. (ANI)