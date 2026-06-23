Legendary actress Farida Jalal is set for a comedy comeback in 'Welcome To The Jungle'. Co-star Akshay Kumar hailed her performance, stating she delivered the best comedy in the film, even outshining the rest of the large ensemble cast.

Legendary actress Farida Jalal has been entertaining audiences with her remarkable performances since the 1960s. Over the decades, she has shared screen space with several artists and filmmakers across multiple generations. Now, after a long gap, Farida Jalal is all set to return to the comedy genre with 'Welcome To The Jungle' (Welcome 3).

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Best remembered by many for her delightful comic performance in the Shararat TV show, Farida Jalal's return to the comedy genre has only heightened excitement among audiences. The much-awaited film boasts an ensemble cast of over 30 actors, including Akshay Kumar, and audiences are eager to see Farida Jalal bring her signature charm and comic flair to the big screen once again.

Akshay Kumar Heaps Praise on Farida Jalal

Ahead of the film's release, Akshay Kumar and Farida Jalal sat down with ANI and spoke about their experience working together, sharing fun anecdotes and memorable moments from the sets of Welcome To The Jungle. Akshay Kumar was all praise for Farida Jalal, saying that she has pulled off the best comedy in the film. He added that her decades of experience are evident in every scene and that she has truly outshone the entire cast with her performance.

"There are so many actors in the film, I'm also there, and many others, but after you watch the film, the first person you will remember for their comedy is her. She hasn't really done much comedy before, but in this film, what she has done is something else entirely. We even had to request her a bit, like, 'Let's try it this way,' and then she just went ahead and delivered it brilliantly. Sabse achchi comedy inki hai,"Akshay emphasised. "Farida ji has delivered the best performance in the film. I'm saying this with full confidence. Remember today's date, the 23rd. I'm speaking the truth because I have seen the entire film, not just once but at least 35 times. I know this film inside out. After her, Kiran Kumar ji also stands out," he added.

About 'Welcome to the Jungle'

Directed by Ahmed Khan, 'Welcome to the Jungle' also stars Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan (Arjun), Late Pankaj Dheer Ji, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh and Bhagya Bhanushali.

An Ahmed Khan entertainer, 'Welcome To The Jungle' is presented by A.A. Nadiadwala, Cape of Good Films and Star Studio18 in association with Seeta Films and Rakesh Dang. It will be out in cinema halls on June 26. (ANI)