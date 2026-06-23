After a brief phase of silence that fueled speculation, Trisha Krishnan’s warm birthday wish for Thalapathy Vijay grabbed attention online. Her simple yet heartfelt message reassured fans, reigniting buzz around their bond and reminding audiences of their iconic on screen chemistry.

After a phase of radio silence that had sparked speculation about distance and alleged separation rumours among fans, South Indian star Trisha Krishnan recently grabbed attention as she shared a warm birthday wish for CM Thalapathy Vijay. The simple gesture quickly put the spotlight back on their bond, sending social media into a frenzy.

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Taking to her official platform, Trisha posted a heartfelt yet understated message wishing Vijay happiness, success, and good health. While the note was brief, it carried a sense of warmth that resonated strongly with fans, many of whom saw it as a reassuring moment amid ongoing speculation.

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The duo, who have delivered several memorable films together, continue to enjoy a strong fan following for their on-screen chemistry. Over the years, their pairing has become iconic in Tamil cinema, making even a small interaction between them a widely discussed moment online.

Soon after the post went live, it began circulating rapidly across social media platforms. Fans reshared it, flooded comment sections with nostalgic memories, and expressed excitement over the possibility of seeing them reunite on screen once again.

Adding to the earlier buzz, rumours had intensified after reports claimed that Trisha had allegedly unfollowed Vijay on social media, further fuelling speculation about a rift. However, her recent birthday wish has now effectively put those rumours to rest, reassuring fans that all is well and shifting the focus back to their enduring bond.

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