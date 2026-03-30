Khushbu Sundar, an actor-politician, has informed social media users of a phoney X account impersonating her husband, director and actor Sundar C. The warning followed BJP state president Nainar Nagendran tagging Sundar C's unverified account in a tweet, prompting Khushbu to clarify the matter.

Khushbu's warning about the bogus account came only days after Sundar C made his formal political debut, emphasising the importance of transparency about his official social media presence.