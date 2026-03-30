Fake Alert! Khushbu Sundar Calls Out Fake X Account of Sundar C
Days after Sundar C's political statement, actor-politician Khushbu Sundar alerted fans to her director-husband's fake social media account. She encouraged others not to contact the account.
Khushbu Sundar Flags Fake Account of Sundar C
Khushbu Sundar, an actor-politician, has informed social media users of a phoney X account impersonating her husband, director and actor Sundar C. The warning followed BJP state president Nainar Nagendran tagging Sundar C's unverified account in a tweet, prompting Khushbu to clarify the matter.
Khushbu Sundar Issues Fake Account Warning
Khushbu Sundar, an actor-politician, has informed social media users of a phoney X account impersonating her husband, director and actor Sundar C. The warning followed BJP state president Nainar Nagendran tagging Sundar C's unverified account in a tweet, prompting Khushbu to clarify the matter.
Khushbu's warning about the bogus account came only days after Sundar C made his formal political debut, emphasising the importance of transparency about his official social media presence.
Sundar C enters politics
Meanwhile, Sundar C is entering politics after 30 years in the film industry. He has been as the contender for the Madurai Central seat in the forthcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election. He will represent the Puthiya Neethi Katchi (PNK), a member of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and a partner of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.
Sundar C met with Nainar Nagendran
Sundar C will run as part of this coalition, using the AIADMK's two-leaf insignia. AC Shanmugam, the PNK chairman, and Sundar C recently met with Nainar Nagendran to discuss election strategy. Nagendran conveyed his best wishes to the candidate and the party for the upcoming elections.
On the work front
Sundar C's last professional appearance was in the film Gangers (2025). He is now working on Purushan, a new production starring Vishal, which marks their comeback after previous collaborations in Aambala and Madha Gaja Raja.
Sundar C's latest movie
Sundar C is also slated to work again with filmmaker Dhorai VZ on a new horror movie. This untitled film marks their third cooperation, following Iruttu (2019) and Thalainagaram 2 (2023).
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