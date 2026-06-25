On his father's birth anniversary, actor Ajay Devgn shared a rare and nostalgic video. The clip features behind-the-scenes moments showing the late action director Veeru Devgan guiding his son on film sets and talking about his acting dreams for Ajay.

Actor Ajay Devgn, on Thursday, remembered his father, late action director Veeru Devgan, on his birth anniversary. To mark the occasion, Ajay Devgn shared a rare and nostalgic video on social media, offering fans a glimpse into his cherished memories with his late father. The clip features behind-the-scenes moments from film sets, showing Ajay performing action sequences under the watchful guidance of Veeru Devgan.

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In the video, the veteran action director can be seen closely supervising the stunts and instructing his son, highlighting the strong professional bond they shared alongside their father-son relationship. The late action director also spoke about his wish to see his son become an actor.

"Since his birth, I had a feeling that he was bound to become an actor. I wanted to become an actor, I came with the same wish in my heart. But when I realised that it wasn't possible, I decided to make my son an actor," Veeru Devgan said in the video.

Sharing the special memory on Instagram, the 'Singham' actor wrote, "Remembering you with love and pride today."

Veeru Devgan's Legacy

Veeru Devgan was a well-known action director in the film industry who worked in more than 200 films, including 'Ishq', 'Mr Natwarlal', 'Phool aur Kaante' and many more. He made his first directorial film, 'Hindustan Ki Kasam' in the year 1999. The film starred Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Manisha Koirala in the lead roles.

After facing breathing problems and several health issues for a very long time, the veteran action director passed away on the morning of May 27, 2019, at his residence in Mumbai.

On the Work Front

On the work front, Ajay Devgn has an exciting slate of films lined up for release, including 'Dhamaal 4', 'Drishyam 3', and 'Chauhaan'. (ANI)