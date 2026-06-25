Actor Disha Patani is mourning the loss of her pet dog Bella and pet cat Jasmine. She shared heartfelt tributes on social media, penning emotional notes and sharing cherished photos to remember her two beloved companions.

Actor Disha Patani is mourning the loss of two beloved companions after her pet dog Bella and pet cat Jasmine passed away. The actress, through her social media handle, shared heartfelt tributes, remembering her furry friends through a series of emotional posts and cherished photographs.

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'My soulmate': Disha's tribute for Bella

Remembering her pet dog Bella, Disha wrote, "My bella, thank you for making this life so colourful, thank you for choosing our home and choosing me as your mom. You taught me what love is. I saw an entire universe within your eyes. I miss you and I love you the most in the world. The most beautiful baby in the world, rest in peace, my soulmate. I'm grateful to you my beautiful bellu." View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

She added adorable photos of her dog, showing her spending time with Bella.

'My princess forever': Remembering Jasmine

In another post, Disha penned down her emotions about her pet cat Jasmine, calling her a "princess." "My jasmine, thank you for being the most loving baby ever, I'm grateful to be your mom, you're my princess forever. Your paws touching my hands and you purring was the most beautiful feeling that I ever felt which can't be expressed in words. I love you so much and i miss you my jasu. Rest in peace my baby. You are forever loved and you'll always live in my heart. My princess jasmine," the actor wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Celebrities and Fans Offer Support

Expressing her grief and gratitude for the unconditional love they brought into her life, Disha's touching messages resonated with fans and fellow celebrities, who flooded her comments with condolences and support during the difficult time. Among them was her close friend Mouni Roy, who showed love and support in the comment section. Disha's sister, Khushboo Patani, also mourned the passing of their pet friends. Others to react were Ananya Panday, Sonam Bajwa, Ayesha Shroff, and Raveena Tandon.

On the Work Front

On the work front, Disha will be next seen in the much-awaited 'Welcome to the Jungle', which features a star-studded ensemble of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Johny Lever, Paresh Rawal, and Jackie Shroff, among others.