Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj feels 'honoured' and 'privileged' on being invited to become a member of the Academy Awards. He is part of a distinguished group of Indian professionals invited to join the prestigious membership class of 2026.

The critically acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj shared his excitement on receiving the invitation to become a member of the Academy Awards. The 'Haider' director said that he feels "honoured" and "priveleged" to be the part of the voting process of the future Academy Awards, representing the Indian cinema. Vishal Bhardwaj said, "I am deeply honored and excited to be invited to become a member of the Academy. It is a privilege to be part of the most prestigious platform for global cinema, and I look forward to participating in the Academy Awards voting process."

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Indian Cinema Shines at the Academy

Indian cinema has received a major boost on the global stage as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has invited a distinguished group of Indian film professionals to join its prestigious membership class of 2026, granting them voting rights for future Academy Awards. The Academy announced 529 new invitees from around the world this year, with a notable representation from India spanning filmmaking, editing, casting, costume design, documentary filmmaking, animation, visual effects, and production technology.

Notable Indian Invitees

Among the most prominent Indian invitees is filmmaker and composer Vishal Bhardwaj, known for acclaimed films such as Maqbool, Omkara, and Haider. Joining him are veteran film editors A Sreekar Prasad and Deepa Bhatia, a multiple National Award-winning editor with a career spanning 45 years, has worked on landmark films including 'RRR', 'Dil Chahta Hai', and 'Saathiya'. Bhatia is widely recognized for her editorial contributions to films such as 'Taare Zameen Par', 'Rock On!!', 'My Name Is Khan', and 'Kai Po Che'.The invitee list also includes costume designer Eka Lakhani, casting director Dilip Shankar, and documentary filmmaker Shalini Kantayya. Lakhani is known for her costume design work across major film projects, while Shankar has built a reputation as a leading casting director. Kantayya has earned recognition for her contributions to documentary cinema.

Other Professionals Invited

Several professionals with strong links to the Indian film industry have also been invited. These include Avneet Kaur in the Animation branch, Farah Khan and Rajesh Ramachandran in Production and Technology, and Becky Graham and Jay Mehta in Visual Effects.

Membership and Voting Rights

By accepting the invitation, the professionals will become part of an elite global body of more than 11,000 Academy members, as per Variety. Membership grants full voting rights, allowing them to participate in selecting Oscar nominees and winners. (ANI)